Organic Produce Prices Surge Ahead of Conventional Foods, Widening the Affordability Gap

A new analysis reveals that organic fruits and vegetables now cost an average of 59 percent more than conventional produce, with some items like organic Roma tomatoes costing over 130 percent more. The gap is widening as organic prices rose sharply while conventional prices remained stable, forcing shoppers to reconsider organic purchases amid rising living costs.

Americans trying to eat healthier are discovering that going organic comes with a far steeper price tag than many expected, and the gap is getting even wider.

A new analysis of grocery prices found that organic fruits and vegetables now cost an average of 59 percent more than their conventional counterparts, with some staples costing more than double the price. The findings come as households across the country continue struggling with stubborn food inflation and rising living costs. Organic Roma tomatoes were among the most eye-watering examples, costing 134 percent more than conventional tomatoes, while organic orange and yellow bell peppers each carried a 132 percent premium.

The report, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data analyzed by LendingTree, found that nearly half of the 52 produce items studied cost at least 50 percent more when purchased organic. The growing divide is forcing many shoppers to rethink how often they buy organic food-even as demand for chemical-free and sustainably grown products continues to rise.

"Those price differences are a big deal," LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz told the Daily Mail. "They can make something that had seemed like a necessity feel more like a luxury. " Organic produce prices climbed 10 percent between January 2025 and January 2026, while conventional produce prices were almost flat, rising just 0.3 percent during the same period. Some products saw extraordinary increases.

Organic Roma tomatoes surged nearly 186 percent in a single year, jumping from 99 cents a pound to $2.83. Organic green bell peppers rose 117 percent, while organic apple juice climbed more than 65 percent.

Meanwhile, conventional grocery prices showed far more stability. Long seedless cucumbers dropped 40.5 percent, tomatoes fell 28 percent and Hass avocados declined 22.4 percent. The sharp increase in organic prices comes as the industry continues to grow rapidly in the US. According to the Organic Trade Association, US organic food sales surpassed $70 billion in recent years, with fresh produce remaining the largest category.

Millennials and younger consumers have driven much of the growth, prioritizing clean eating, sustainability, and wellness-focused shopping habits. But experts say the very practices that make organic farming attractive also make it more expensive. Organic farmers cannot use synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides, often leading to lower crop yields and higher labor costs. Farms must also undergo years of certification before earning USDA organic status and pay ongoing inspection and renewal fees.

At the same time, growers are facing mounting challenges including labor shortages, rising transportation costs, extreme weather events, and water supply issues.

"Production costs continue to rise," the report noted, pointing to higher labor, certification, and farming expenses across the organic sector. The timing could not be worse for consumers already stretched thin by inflation. American households spent an average of $7,995 on groceries in 2024-about 7 percent of household income nationwide. In some states, the burden is far heavier.

Arkansas households spent the highest share of their income on groceries at 10 percent, followed by Idaho at 9.9 percent and Louisiana at 9.6 percent. Utah households had the highest grocery bills overall, spending an average of $11,008 a year on food-nearly 38 percent above the national average. Alaska and Idaho followed close behind. By contrast, households in Washington, D.C.

, spent the smallest share of their income on groceries at just 3.8 percent, largely because of significantly higher average household incomes





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