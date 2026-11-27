Police confirm organized criminals used tear gas at Don Toliver's Manchester gig to rob fans, causing mass evacuation and trauma. Greater Manchester Police investigate 88 injuries and stolen jewelry.

Greater Manchester Police have identified a group of organized criminals as the perpetrators behind the chaotic incident at Don Toliver's concert at Co-op Live on Sunday evening. The release of an unknown substance, widely reported as tear gas, triggered a mass evacuation of thousands of attendees and resulted in eighty-eight individuals requiring medical treatment at the scene. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding confirmed that the primary motive was theft rather than terror, distinguishing this event from previous tragedies at the venue.

Criminal Motive Behind Chemical Attack

Investigators determined that the attack was orchestrated by a small, targeted group of organized criminals aiming to commit a series of robberies against concertgoers. The use of the irritant substance was a tactical move to disorient the crowd and facilitate the theft of personal belongings, including jewelry. Police received nine specific reports of jewelry being stolen during the disruption, indicating a coordinated effort to exploit the panic for financial gain rather than to cause widespread injury.

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Historical Trauma and Psychological Impact

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding acknowledged the deep psychological distress caused by the incident, noting that the imagery of the chaos likely triggered painful memories of the 2017 terror attack at Manchester Arena. That previous tragedy, in which suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed twenty-two people, created lasting trauma for the community. Harding emphasized that while the current motive was criminal theft rather than ideological terrorism, the physical and psychological impact on the attendees remains severe and requires careful consideration by support services.

Pattern of Targeting Musician's Tours

Police revealed that Don Toliver's tour has been the subject of similar targeted incidents at two other venues in Europe, suggesting a pattern of organized crime focusing on high-profile international artists. Greater Manchester Police are currently in contact with relevant agencies to share intelligence and coordinate investigations into these cross-border efforts. The force is treating the Manchester incident as part of a broader, systematic campaign by criminal networks seeking to profit from large-scale public gatherings.

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Ongoing Investigation and Evidence Collection

Despite the detailed understanding of the criminal methodology, no arrests have been made as of Tuesday night. Detectives are actively analyzing footage captured by mobile phones by attendees as well as closed-circuit television recordings from the arena. The investigation is in its early stages, with police urging anyone with relevant video evidence to come forward to help identify the individuals responsible for distributing the substance and committing the thefts.

Immediate Aftermath and Crowd Safety

The chaos unfolded while Don Toliver was halfway through his performance, forcing an immediate halt to the event and the evacuation of the entire Co-op Live venue. The combination of the chemical irritant and the sudden disorder led to eighty-eight people needing treatment, ranging from minor respiratory irritation to panic-induced injuries. The force continues to support those affected, recognizing that the visual evidence of the night's events has compounded the distress for many fans who were present at both the 2017 bombing and this recent disturbance.