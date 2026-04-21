Orianne Cevey Celebrates Son Nicholas Collins' 25th Birthday with Reflective Instagram Tribute

Orianne Cevey shares a nostalgic photo montage for her son Nicholas's 25th birthday, while reflecting on her complex history with Phil Collins and her past personal controversies.

Orianne Cevey , the former spouse of legendary musician Phil Collins , recently captivated her social media followers by sharing a nostalgic montage of photographs on Instagram. The 52-year-old Swiss jewelry designer took to the digital platform on Tuesday to commemorate a significant family milestone: the 25th birthday of her eldest son, Nicholas Collins .

The collection of images offered a visual timeline of their lives together, spanning from Nicholas’s early childhood to his emergence as a talented musician in his own right. In the photographs, Orianne is seen posing alongside her son, showcasing an appearance that has visibly transformed over the years. The post served not only as a public birthday tribute but also as a window into the evolution of their family dynamic, featuring candid moments of celebration and reflection. In an emotional caption accompanying the photo gallery, Orianne expressed her profound pride, referring to Nicholas as her first love and praising his development into a beautiful, gentlemanly person. She highlighted his accomplishments as a drummer and artist, acknowledging the musical legacy he continues to uphold in the footsteps of his iconic father. While the message was filled with maternal warmth and affection, it also carried a note of longing, as she expressed her desire to be present for the milestone of his first quarter-century. Nicholas responded with gratitude in the comments section, reaffirming the strong bond between mother and son. The public exchange provided a stark contrast to the more turbulent chapters that have often defined Orianne’s relationship with the public eye and her history with the Genesis frontman. The history between Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey has long been a subject of intense media scrutiny. Following their 2008 divorce, which concluded a nine-year marriage and resulted in a high-profile multi-million dollar settlement, the pair navigated a complex post-marital relationship. Their history is marked by a series of dramatic events, most notably the 2020 controversy involving Orianne’s subsequent marriage to Tom Bates. Reports from the time indicated that Orianne had moved Bates into her Miami residence with Phil Collins, leading to a legal and personal standoff that resulted in security personnel being deployed to manage access to the estate. This period of upheaval saw Collins eventually regain control of his home, while Orianne’s marriage to Bates later dissolved in 2021, a split she attributed to the pressures of the global pandemic. Despite the controversies surrounding her personal life and the scandalous origins of her relationship with Bates, which were heavily scrutinized by the press, Orianne continues to maintain a focus on her children. Phil Collins himself remains a patriarch of a blended family, supporting his children, including Simon and Nic, as they pursue their own paths in the music industry, ensuring that his rhythmic legacy thrives through the next generation





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