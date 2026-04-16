Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns for Fox Reboot

Erika Eleniak is set to reprise her iconic role as Shauni McClain in the upcoming Baywatch reboot on Fox, bringing a wave of nostalgia to the new series. Eleniak, who starred in the first two seasons of the original show, will guest star alongside new cast members and other returning characters.

The upcoming reboot of the iconic television series Baywatch is set to infuse a potent dose of nostalgia with the confirmed return of original cast member Erika Eleniak . Announced on Friday, Eleniak will reprise her beloved role as Shauni McClain in the new Fox iteration. The 56-year-old actress is slated for a guest appearance, as reported by Deadline.

Eleniak was a prominent fixture throughout the initial two seasons of the original Baywatch, making her departure early in the third season. She will be joining a cast of newcomers in the rebooted version, including model-turned-reality star-turned-actress Brooks Nader and influencer and former gymnast Livvy Dunne.

This decision to include multiple non-professional actors in the Baywatch reboot has stirred considerable buzz among fans, with some expressing reservations about the casting choices.

The narrative for Eleniak's return will see Shauni, now a city councilwoman in the coastal city of Santa Monica, making an appearance to assist Hobie Buchannon in organizing the inaugural Beach Games. This event is designed to pit the Baywatch lifeguards against members of the Coast Guard in a series of competitive challenges.

Adding an interesting dynamic, Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's character Mitch Buchannon, is returning as a regular in the new series but has been recast. The role is now being portrayed by Stephen Amell, known for his work on Arrow. Previously, the character of Hobie was played by Brandon Call in the first season of Baywatch, and more identifiably by Jeremy Jackson for the remainder of the original run. Amell is stepping into a leading role in the new Baywatch, mirroring Hasselhoff's position in the original series. He has been promoted from a regular lifeguard to the captain of the Baywatch team, a position his on-screen father once held.

Amidst the day-to-day demands of ocean rescues, Hobie faces a new personal challenge: the arrival of his daughter, Charlie, with whom he has no established relationship. Charlie, portrayed by Jessica Belkin, becomes a significant source of complication for Hobie when she decides to join Baywatch as a lifeguard.

The reboot’s cast also includes Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell, and David Chokachi, who is returning to reprise his role as Cody Madison.

Fans of the original Baywatch might be surprised by Eleniak's guest appearance, as the actress has acquired extensive arm tattoos in recent years. It remains to be seen whether her involvement will be limited to a single episode or if her position as a city councilwoman will lead to more appearances.

In a 2018 interview with Fox News, Eleniak reflected on her time on Baywatch, which originally aired from 1989 to 2001 for 11 seasons. She described her experience on the show as akin to being part of a large family, highlighting the strong camaraderie among her former co-stars and the authentic presence of real lifeguards and paramedics on set, a testament to one of the show's creators being a former lifeguard. She further noted the genuine sense of brotherhood among the lifeguards and praised the cast and crew as exceptional. However, Eleniak ultimately decided to leave the show as she began to feel that Baywatch was venturing into territory that was becoming too risqué. This decision, though, opened doors for her to pursue more appealing film roles





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Baywatch Erika Eleniak TV Reboot Nostalgia Casting

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