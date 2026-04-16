Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns for Reboot Alongside New Faces

Erika Eleniak is set to reprise her iconic role as Shauni McClain in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, injecting a dose of nostalgia into the new series. The actress will guest star as a city councilwoman assisting with the first-annual Beach Games, while the show also introduces recast original characters and new talent, sparking fan debate over casting choices.

A beloved original cast member is set to make a nostalgic return to the upcoming Baywatch reboot, bringing a wave of familiarity to the fresh iteration of the iconic series. Erika Eleniak , who captivated audiences as Shauni McClain in the show's formative years, has officially signed on to reprise her role in a guest capacity.

The announcement, made on Friday, confirmed Eleniak's return to the Fox reboot, much to the delight of long-time fans. Eleniak was a prominent figure in the first two seasons of the original Baywatch before her departure early in the third season.

Her character, Shauni, is now portrayed as a city councilwoman in the picturesque Santa Monica, and she will be appearing to assist with the inaugural Beach Games. This event promises an exciting face-off between the Baywatch lifeguards and the Coast Guard in a series of athletic competitions.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Hobie Buchannon, the son of the legendary Mitch Buchannon (played by David Hasselhoff), is returning as a regular character in the new version. However, the role of Hobie has been recast, with Stephen Amell stepping into the character's shoes. This is a departure from the original series where the part was initially played by Brandon Call and later by Jeremy Jackson, who is most closely associated with the character. Amell's portrayal of Hobie will place him in a captaincy role, mirroring the position Hasselhoff once held, as he navigates the daily demands of ocean rescues while also dealing with the unexpected arrival of his estranged daughter, Charlie, who decides to join Baywatch as a lifeguard.

The reboot is also welcoming new faces such as model and reality star Brooks Nader, and influencer and former gymnast Livvy Dunne, alongside seasoned actors like Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and David Chokachi, who will be reprising his role as Cody Madison. However, the casting of multiple non-professional actors, including influencers and models, has ignited a fervent debate among fans, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with these choices.

Adding to the visual surprises of Eleniak's return, fans might notice her extensive tattoo sleeves, a significant evolution from her appearance in the original series. While it remains uncertain whether her appearance will be a one-off or if her councilwoman role will lead to further appearances, Eleniak previously reflected on her time on Baywatch in a 2018 interview, describing the set as a family atmosphere with strong camaraderie. She also hinted that her departure was partly due to the show becoming too risqué for her, a decision that ultimately opened doors for other film opportunities





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Baywatch Reboot Erika Eleniak Shauni Mcclain Guest Appearance Television Series

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