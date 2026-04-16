Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns for TV Reboot

Erika Eleniak, an original cast member of the iconic TV series Baywatch, has been spotted for the first time on the set of the franchise's upcoming reboot. Eleniak will reprise her role as Shauni McClain in a guest appearance, joining a new ensemble cast and original co-star David Chokachi. The reboot promises to blend nostalgic elements with new storylines, including the return of Hobie Buchannon in a recast role.

Original Baywatch star Erika Eleniak has made her anticipated return to the iconic franchise, gracing the set of the new TV reboot produced by Fox and Fremantle. Eleniak, who portrayed Shauni McClain in the original series, is reprising her role in a guest capacity. She was photographed on the beach in Marina Del Rey, Southern California, sporting a look that artfully concealed her extensive arm and neck tattoos with beige makeup.

Eleniak, a standout during her three seasons on Baywatch from 1989 to 1992, joins a new cast that includes Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell, and Livvy Dunne. The reboot also features fellow original cast member David Chokachi.

In her upcoming storyline, Eleniak's character, Shauni, is now a city councilwoman in Santa Monica. She will be involved in organizing the inaugural Beach Games, an event that pits Baywatch lifeguards against members of the Coast Guard in a series of athletic competitions.

Adding a notable twist to the reboot is the return of Hobie Buchannon, the son of Mitch Buchannon (played by David Hasselhoff in the original). While Hobie was previously portrayed by Brandon Call and then Jeremy Jackson, the role has been recast and will be played by Stephen Amell. Amell's Hobie has been promoted from a regular lifeguard to captain of the Baywatch team. His personal life in the reboot will be complicated by the arrival of his estranged daughter, Charlie, played by Jessica Belkin, who decides to join Baywatch as a lifeguard, introducing a new layer of drama.

Other prominent figures in the new Baywatch iteration include Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone.

Eleniak's journey to stardom began with an uncredited role as a girl who kisses E.T. in the 1982 blockbuster E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She later appeared in a series of television shows such as Silver Spoons and The New Leave It to Beaver before securing her breakout role on Baywatch. Her film career includes roles in The Blob remake, Steven Seagal's Under Siege, and the film adaptation of The Beverly Hillbillies.

More recently, Eleniak has been involved in smaller independent productions and lent her voice to the podcast series The Murder Years. Her appearance on the Baywatch reboot marks a significant moment for fans of the classic series, reconnecting a beloved original cast member with the enduring legacy of the show.

The original Baywatch was celebrated for its ensemble cast and exciting lifeguard narratives, and Eleniak was a key part of its initial success. Her character Shauni McClain shared a memorable romance with Eddie Kramer, played by Billy Warlock, culminating in their marriage and departure for Australia at the end of the third season, concluding her initial run on the show.

The return of Eleniak, alongside other original cast members and the introduction of a new generation of stars, signals a thoughtful approach to honoring the past while forging a new path for the Baywatch franchise





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