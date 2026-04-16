Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns for TV Reboot

Erika Eleniak, a beloved original cast member of Baywatch, has been spotted for the first time on the set of the upcoming TV reboot. Eleniak will reprise her role as Shauni McClain in a guest appearance, joining the new generation of lifeguards and a returning David Chokachi. The reboot also introduces a recast Hobie Buchannon, now a captain and dealing with a newly introduced daughter. Eleniak's extensive career, including her iconic role on Baywatch and earlier film appearances, is highlighted.

Original Baywatch star Erika Eleniak has made her first appearance on the set of the highly anticipated TV reboot, a joint venture between Fox and Fremantle. The upcoming series features a new generation of talent, including Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell, and Livvy Dunne, alongside original cast member David Chokachi. Eleniak is set to reprise her beloved role as Shauni McClain in a guest capacity, as reported by Deadline.

The 56-year-old actress was observed on the shores of Marina Del Rey in Southern California, dressed in a beige blouse, a green tank top, and slacks. Notably, her extensive collection of arm and neck tattoos, acquired in recent years, were artfully concealed with beige makeup for her on-screen appearance. Eleniak was a standout performer in the original Baywatch, gracing the show for three seasons between 1989 and 1992. During this period, she also captured attention with her appearance on the cover of Playboy Magazine, a distinction shared with fellow Baywatch alumnae Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra. In her return storyline, Shauni McClain is now a city councilwoman in the coastal community of Santa Monica. She will be collaborating with Hobie Buchannon to organize the inaugural Beach Games, an event that will pit the Baywatch lifeguards against members of the Coast Guard in a series of athletic competitions. In an interesting development, Hobie, who is the son of David Hasselhoff's iconic character Mitch Buchannon, is returning to the new version of the show as a series regular. However, the role has been recast, with Stephen Amell from Arrow stepping into the character's shoes. Originally portrayed by Brandon Call in the first season of Baywatch, the character of Hobie is more widely recognized from Jeremy Jackson's subsequent tenure. Amell's portrayal sees Hobie elevated from a regular lifeguard to the captain of the Baywatch team, mirroring his father's former position. Beyond the routine challenges of oceanside rescues, Hobie faces a new personal struggle with the arrival of his estranged daughter, Charlie. Charlie, brought to life by actress Jessica Belkin, becomes a source of added stress for Hobie when she decides to join Baywatch as a lifeguard. The reboot will also feature new faces such as Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone, further expanding the ensemble. The immense success of Baywatch was significantly amplified by its charismatic cast, including Eleniak. Born in Glendale, California, Eleniak's heritage includes Ukrainian, Estonian, and German roots. Her acting career began with a memorable cameo in the 1982 cinematic phenomenon E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, where she shared a classroom scene with child star Henry Thomas. Following this, she took on a role in the 1983 film Imps*, which eventually saw a delayed release in 2009. Eleniak made her television debut in 1987 with guest appearances on popular shows like Silver Spoons, Still the Beaver, and Boys Will Be Boys. After a hiatus, she returned to film in the 1988 remake of The Blob, a movie now considered a cult classic in the science fiction horror genre. Her subsequent filmography includes roles in higher-profile productions such as the Steven Seagal action thriller Under Siege, the 1993 adaptation of The Beverly Hillbillies, the 1995 romantic comedy A Pyromaniac's Love Story, and the 1996 Tales From The Crypt spinoff, Bordello Of Blood. In the late 1990s, 2000s, and 2020s, her film appearances became less frequent, primarily focusing on smaller, independent productions. Eleniak's most recent credited film role was in 2024's Lolipop Gang, where she appeared as herself, five years after her previous film engagement. Prior to her significant role in Baywatch, Eleniak had a three-episode arc opposite Scott Baio on Charles In Charge in 1989. She initially appeared in the show's TV movie pilot, Panic At Malibu Pier, as Shauni McClain before becoming a main cast member for the first two seasons. Her character developed a romantic relationship with Eddie Kramer, played by Billy Warlock, and their marriage at the beginning of the third season led to their relocation to Australia, marking the end of her original run on the series. Most recently, Eleniak lent her voice as a narrator for an eight-episode podcast series titled The Murder Years, which was released last year, according to IMDb





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