Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns to Set for TV Reboot

Erika Eleniak, an original cast member of the iconic Baywatch series, has been spotted for the first time on the set of the upcoming TV reboot. Eleniak, who will reprise her role as Shauni McClain in a guest capacity, joins new cast members and returning original stars in the Fox and Fremantle production. The article details her appearance, her character's new storyline, and briefly touches on her extensive career in film and television.

Original Baywatch star Erika Eleniak has made her first appearance on the set of the highly anticipated TV reboot, produced by Fox and Fremantle. The new iteration features a fresh cast including Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell, and Livvy Dunne, alongside returning original cast member David Chokachi. Eleniak is set to reprise her iconic role as Shauni McClain in a special guest capacity, as confirmed by Deadline.

The 56-year-old actress was observed on the beaches of Marina Del Rey, Southern California, sporting a beige blouse over a green tank top and slacks. Notably, her numerous arm and neck tattoos, acquired in recent years, were expertly concealed with makeup. Eleniak was a significant presence in the original Baywatch, captivating audiences for three seasons between 1989 and 1992. This period also coincided with her memorable appearances on the cover of Playboy Magazine, a distinction she shares with fellow Baywatch alumnae Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra. In her upcoming storyline, Eleniak's character, Shauni, now a city councilwoman in the coastal city of Santa Monica, will be instrumental in organizing the inaugural Beach Games. This event will pit the Baywatch lifeguards against members of the Coast Guard in a series of challenging competitions. Adding a compelling twist to the narrative, Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's iconic character Mitch Buchannon, is returning to the reboot as a series regular. However, the role has been recast, with Stephen Amell from Arrow taking over. The character of Hobie was initially portrayed by Brandon Call in the first season of the original Baywatch, though Jeremy Jackson is more widely associated with the role, having assumed it for the remainder of the series. In the reboot, Amell's Hobie has been promoted from a regular lifeguard to the captain of the Baywatch team, mirroring his father's former position. Amidst his responsibilities of managing daily ocean rescues, Hobie faces a new personal challenge: the unexpected appearance of his estranged daughter, Charlie. Charlie, portrayed by Jessica Belkin, introduces a significant complication for Hobie when she decides to join Baywatch as a lifeguard. Eleniak's career began with a memorable bit part as a girl who shares a kiss with E.T. in the 1982 cinematic classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, starring alongside child actor Henry Thomas. Her subsequent film, Imps*, released in 1983, eventually saw a delayed debut in 2009. Eleniak transitioned to television in 1987 with guest appearances on popular shows such as Silver Spoons, Still the Beaver, and Boys Will Be Boys. Following a hiatus, she returned to the big screen for the 1988 remake of The Blob, a film now recognized as a cult classic in the science fiction horror genre. She also featured in television programs like Silver Spoons, The New Leave It To Beaver, and Boys Will Be Boys. Her filmography includes notable roles in Under Siege, the 1993 adaptation of The Beverly Hillbillies, the 1995 romantic comedy A Pyromaniac's Love Story, and the 1996 Tales From The Crypt spinoff, Bordello Of Blood. Throughout the late 90s, 2000s, and into the 2020s, her film roles became less frequent, primarily consisting of small-budget independent productions. Eleniak's most recent on-screen appearance was in the 2024 film Lolipop Gang, where she played herself, five years after her previous film role. Prior to her extensive film career, she had a three-episode arc on Charles In Charge in 1989, opposite Scott Baio, before commencing her tenure on Baywatch. She initially appeared as Shauni McClain in the show's TV movie pilot, Panic At Malibu Pier, before becoming a series regular for the first two seasons. Her character embarked on a romance with Eddie Kramer, played by Billy Warlock, and their marriage at the start of the third season led to their relocation to Australia, marking the end of her time on the series. Most recently, Eleniak lent her voice to narrate The Murder Years, an eight-episode podcast series released last year, according to IMDb





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Erika Eleniak Baywatch TV Reboot Shauni Mcclain Hobie Buchannon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baywatch Star Noah Beck Named by Teacher Sister Amid Underage Sex AllegationsTeacher Haley Beck is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. She mentioned her brother, Baywatch star Noah Beck, as a reason her contact details were accessible to the student. The investigation also involves another teacher accused of sending explicit videos.

Read more »

Baywatch Star Noah Beck Named by Teacher Sister Amid Underage Student AllegationsSocial media star Noah Beck was mentioned by his teacher sister, Haley Beck, during a police interrogation regarding her alleged inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. Haley cited her brother's large social media following as the reason her contact details were accessible to the student. Noah Beck is currently filming the Baywatch reboot and is not implicated in any wrongdoing.

Read more »

Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns for Reboot Alongside New FacesErika Eleniak is set to reprise her iconic role as Shauni McClain in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, injecting a dose of nostalgia into the new series. The actress will guest star as a city councilwoman assisting with the first-annual Beach Games, while the show also introduces recast original characters and new talent, sparking fan debate over casting choices.

Read more »

Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns for Fox RebootErika Eleniak is set to reprise her iconic role as Shauni McClain in the upcoming Baywatch reboot on Fox, bringing a wave of nostalgia to the new series. Eleniak, who starred in the first two seasons of the original show, will guest star alongside new cast members and other returning characters.

Read more »

Baywatch star David Charvet accused of killing dog in hit-and-runA former star of Baywatch David Charvet has been accused of striking and killing a dog with his car in Malibu in an accident.

Read more »

Original Baywatch Star Erika Eleniak Returns for TV RebootErika Eleniak, an original cast member of the iconic TV series Baywatch, has been spotted for the first time on the set of the franchise's upcoming reboot. Eleniak will reprise her role as Shauni McClain in a guest appearance, joining a new ensemble cast and original co-star David Chokachi. The reboot promises to blend nostalgic elements with new storylines, including the return of Hobie Buchannon in a recast role.

Read more »