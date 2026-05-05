Orlando Bloom Spotted at Met Gala After Party with Beauty Influencer Meredith Duxbury

Orlando Bloom was seen at the Met Gala after party with beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury, though sources claim he was actually with Swiss model Luisa Laemmel. The actor, known for his roles in Lord of the Rings and his relationships with Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry, is set to star in upcoming films and continues to be a prominent influencer.

Orlando Bloom made a late-night appearance at the Met Gala after party at Zero Bond in New York City on Monday, arriving around 1am alongside beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury .

The 49-year-old Lord of the Rings actor, who is 22 years older than Duxbury, was seen with the scantily clad content creator, who wore a black-lace dress that accentuated her cleavage and paired it with matching stiletto heels. Duxbury, known for her beauty and fashion content, has a 240-page book titled Get Ready with Meredith: Skin, Glam, Fashion, Get Unready with Me set to be published by Rizzoli on September 22.

The YouTube vlogger has previously dated cosmetic dentist Brandon Remer and Australian model Douglas Joseph. However, according to TMZ, Bloom did not know Duxbury and was actually at the event with Swiss model Luisa Laemmel, whom he attended Super Bowl LX with on February 8. Bloom, who has two children—a 15-year-old son named Flynn and a five-year-old daughter named Daisy—with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and ex-fiancée Katy Perry, has been in the spotlight for his high-profile relationships.

The actor and Perry, who is 41, announced their split on June 26 after nine on-and-off years of dating. The couple had previously broken up for 10 months between March 2017 and January 2018, and Bloom had proposed to Perry with a daisy-shaped, $5 million Neil Lane engagement ring in 2019.

Perry, a 13-time Grammy nominee, once ranked Bloom as her second favorite sexual partner during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017. She has since moved on and has been dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the past eight months. Trudeau, who is 54, is still legally married to his estranged wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, from whom he separated in August 2023.

The couple shares three children—son Xavier, 18, daughter Ella-Grace, 17, and son Hadrien, 12—and has been co-parenting since their separation. Bloom is expected to attend the world premiere of Werner Herzog's Ireland-set drama Bucking Fastard during the Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 12 to 23 in France. He plays the character Gareth Mulroney in the film.

Additionally, Bloom will star alongside Kate Mara, Rooney Mara, and Domhnall Gleeson in a drama about twin sisters Jean and Joan Holbrooke. Earlier this year, Variety reported that Bloom had joined Ethan Hawke and Zaya Guarani in Claudio Borrelli's Amazon jungle thriller, The Last of the Tribe. With 6.9 million Instagram followers, Bloom is also a prominent influencer, collaborating with brands like Porsche Design, MSC Cruises US, and TEMPLA





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