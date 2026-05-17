Orleton villagers turn profit from pub shares bought to save it

The residents of Orleton in Herefordshire, England, invested money to buy shares in their local pub, The Boot Inn, to prevent its demolition and the construction of new housing. The profits from the shares are higher than placing the same amount of money in a standard bank account. The scheme involves a £250 minimum share value, with investors earning £600 in interest each year on their investment.

Villagers who bought £300,000 worth of shares in their local pub to save it from demolition and a new housing development are now turning a profit.

Residents in Orleton in Herefordshire clubbed together to raise enough to buy The Boot Inn in January 2019 when it was at risk of being knocked down. About 300 of them invested hard-earned money at the time - with funds being used to renovate the historic pub in the leafy village.

Now shareholders claim their slice of the pub is more profitable than leaving the cash in a current account - after investors were offered a tempting 3 per cent interest on their shares





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Orleton In Herefordshire The Boot Inn Community Boot Inn Sharerholders In The Pub Investors In The Pub Renovating The Pub Saving The Pub From Destruction Community Benefit Society Community Pub Ownership Sharerholders Benefits Sharerholders Interest Rate Sharerholders Dividend Benefits Local Community Support Investment Benefits Compared To Current Accoun Homerun Success Story Historic Pub Restitution Pub Before And After Reopening Landscape Gardener Handyman Retired Medical Officer Investment Perspective Drinking Preferences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Don't swim' at 12 of 14 river bathing sites, as more locations announcedToo much bacteria linked to faeces found at almost all England's designated river bathing sites

Read more »

'It blew us away': Thomas Tuchel wowed England's football bosses at a secret meetingThomas Tuchel has clearly impressed FA (Football Association) bosses ahead of his appointment as England manager.

Read more »

Nations Championship: England open tournament with July 4 South Africa clash before facing Argentina and FijiEngland face South Africa in their opening Nations Championship match before games against Argentina and Fiji round out July; Wales and Scotland play the same three opponents while Ireland tackle Australia, Japan and New Zealand

Read more »

FA wants artist to paint portraits of England squad for World Cup baseBritish artist Ben Mosley has been asked to provide personalised portraits of the England team for their World Cup base.

Read more »