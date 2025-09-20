Oscar Pistorius Seen with New Girlfriend as Reeva Steenkamp's Mother Battles Critical Illness

Oscar Pistorius's new relationship with Rita Greyling, who bears a striking resemblance to his victim Reeva Steenkamp, is drawing attention as Reeva's mother, June Steenkamp, battles a critical illness. The news explores the juxtaposition of Pistorius's life, which includes aspirations for marriage and a family, against the ongoing suffering of the Steenkamp family.

In the affluent suburb of Waterkloof, South Africa , at the Goddess Cafe , a pink-themed establishment, former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius has been spotted with his new girlfriend, Rita Greyling . This sighting, amidst the cafe's aesthetic of pink decor and social media influencers, has sparked observations about the seriousness of their relationship. A source described the couple's public displays of affection, highlighting Pistorius's apparent devotion to Greyling.

This budding romance has emerged as Pistorius, 38, who was freed on parole in January 2024, aims to move forward with his life, including ambitions for marriage and a family. The former athlete has also been seen relaunching his sporting career, participating in an Ironman triathlon. In stark contrast to Pistorius's new chapter, June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Pistorius murdered on Valentine's Day in 2013, is critically ill in hospital after suffering a stroke. This tragic development unfolds against a backdrop of the past, with friends and family concerned about June's condition and memory of her daughter





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oscar Pistorius Rita Greyling Reeva Steenkamp June Steenkamp Parole Stroke Relationship South Africa Crime Goddess Cafe

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Oscar Piastri now views McLaren's controversial F1 Italian GP team ordersOscar Piastri reflects on McLaren's controversial position swap with Lando Norris at F1's Italian GP

Read more »

Azerbaijan GP: McLaren 'clarify' racing rules with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris after Italian GP swap dramaOscar Piastri says McLaren have clarified 'a lot of things' about how after he and Lando Norris go racing in the rest of their title lead after Italian GP swap drama.

Read more »

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri says McLaren 'very aligned' on approach to title fightOscar Piastri says McLaren are 'very aligned' on their approach to racing in the title fight between him and team-mate Lando Norris.

Read more »

Five things we learned about key McLaren talks from guarded Oscar PiastriMcLaren's controversial Italian GP driver swap is in the spotlight during F1 media day in Baku.

Read more »

Oscar Ouyang’s imaginative knitwear makes him a London Fashion Week name to watchOrla Brennan is a London-based fashion and culture writer who previously worked at AnOther, alongside contributing to titles including Dazed, i-D and more. She has interviewed numerous leading industry figures, including Guido Palau, Kiko Kostadinov, Viviane Sassen, Craig Green and more.

Read more »

Azerbaijan GP: McLaren 'clarify' racing rules with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris after Italian GP swap dramaOscar Piastri says McLaren have clarified 'a lot of things' about how after he and Lando Norris go racing in the rest of their title lead after Italian GP swap drama.

Read more »