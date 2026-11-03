Oscar Winner Dustin Lance Black Endorses Karen Bass After Raman No-Show

Playwright Dustin Lance Black switches support to incumbent Mayor Karen Bass after socialist candidate Nithya Raman misses a requested event, citing reliability concerns in a tight election.

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black has publicly endorsed incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass following a significant controversy involving her primary rival, City Councilmember Nithya Raman. The endorsement comes after Black stated that Raman failed to attend a campaign reception he hosted at his residence in partnership with his husband, Olympic diver Tom Daley.

The Campaign Event Dispute

The incident centers on a flyer for an event scheduled for October 16, which explicitly billed the gathering as 'A Reception with Nithya Raman.' According to Black, the socialist candidate did not appear for the event despite personally asking him to host it. Black took to social media to describe the situation, asserting that Raman's staff subsequently provided false explanations for her absence without offering any prior notice.

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In a detailed post on Instagram to his 500,000 followers, Black wrote that he had previously been a supporter of Raman's candidacy. However, he concluded that her failure to honor the engagement demonstrated that she was not a dependable politician. He noted that conversations with other former supporters of Raman revealed a pattern of behavior where the candidate would vanish from commitments.

Shift in Endorsement and Rationale

Black, who won the best original screenplay Oscar in 2009 for the film Milk, shared a video clip endorsing Bass for re-election. He emphasized that the most critical quality for a mayor in times of challenge is the ability to show up and follow through on promises. He contrasted Bass, who attended the event as planned, with Raman, who did not appear.

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The playwright argued that experience and reliability are paramount for the city's leadership. By highlighting Raman's absence, Black signaled a decisive break from his previous support, framing the endorsement of Bass as a vote for stability and accountability in local governance.

Tight Polling Numbers and Election Context

The political landscape for the Los Angeles mayoral race has shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Raman, who launched her candidacy just hours before the filing deadline in February, has surged in the polls. She recently defeated former reality TV star Spencer Pratt in the primary election in June, advancing to the run-off against Bass.

Recent polling data indicates a highly competitive race. A poll conducted last week by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the LA Times found both Bass and Raman tied at 40 percent support each. Another poll from the LA Times in September even gave Raman an 11-point lead over Bass, suggesting a tightly contested election as voters prepare for the ballot box on November 3.

Incumbent Warnings on Policy and Safety

Facing a potential upset, Mayor Bass has issued strong warnings about the implications of electing Raman. On Sunday, Bass told supporters that a Raman administration would plunge Los Angeles into chaos and trigger federal authorities to meddle in the hosting of the 2028 Olympics. She specifically cited Raman's campaign promise to fire LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell as a destabilizing factor.

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Bass argued that Raman lacks the understanding required to manage the nation's second-largest city police department. She warned that the immediate firing of the chief would cause a wave of officers to leave the department, creating confusion and a leadership vacuum. Bass described a Raman tenure as beginning with 'chaos from day one,' emphasizing the risks to public safety and city operations.