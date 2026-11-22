Matthew Pippin, a veteran deputy in Osceola County, was terminated following an investigation into explicit text messages exchanged on his agency-issued device to conceal infidelity.

Matthew Pippin, a deputy sheriff with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, has been terminated from his position after an internal investigation revealed he utilized his agency-issued work phone to exchange explicit messages with multiple women. The veteran officer, who served the agency for 22 years, was removed from duty in October following the discovery of provocative content on the device. The misconduct was uncovered during an inquiry initiated in May, where authorities found that Pippin used his official equipment to hide extramarital affairs from his wife.

Initial Investigation and Digital Evidence

The catalyst for the disciplinary action was an allegation made by an unidentified woman who claimed Pippin forced her to perform a sex act after her vehicle broke down and he offered her a ride. During the subsequent internal probe, investigators accessed Pippin's work phone and discovered numerous images of nude women, including photographs of women bathing and wearing only underwear. The digital evidence indicated that the majority of these explicit messages had been sent approximately two years prior while Pippin was on active duty.

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When confronted with the evidence, Pippin admitted to using the agency device specifically to conceal his infidelities from his spouse. He acknowledged that texting explicitly on duty was a violation of his professional responsibilities, stating that such behavior detracted from his job and was wrong because he was married. Despite his admission of sending lewd texts, including one where he shared a photo of himself in uniform, the internal investigation ultimately determined that the initial allegation of sexual coercion was unfounded.

Consensual Relationship Findings

Law enforcement officials discovered that the relationship between Pippin and the woman who made the initial accusation was consensual, contradicting her claim that he forced her into sexual acts. Pippin denied the allegation of coercion but did admit to sending sexually suggestive messages, which included emojis such as eggplants and open mouths. The exchange reportedly contained phrases where the woman described him as attractive, to which he responded with flirtatious comments.

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Because the investigators found no evidence to support the claim of forced sexual activity, the state attorney's office declined to file criminal charges related to that specific incident. However, the depth of the digital forensics revealed a broader pattern of inappropriate behavior. The search for the first woman's contact information led investigators to uncover other explicit conversations with multiple different women, expanding the scope of the misconduct far beyond the initial allegation.

Abuse of Authority and Database Misuse

Special Victims Unit Detective Suzanne Clouchete noted that Deputy Pippin had established a reputation for soliciting sexual acts from women in exchange for avoiding citations or criminal charges. The investigation revealed that Pippin conducted personal database searches on internal law enforcement computer systems to look up information about the women he was engaging with. Many of these women had previously been arrested by the agency for offenses such as drug possession and drunk driving.

In one documented conversation, Pippin asked a woman to send him a photo, and upon receiving it, he replied with comments describing her as sexy and joking about being hurt by her appearance. While authorities could not establish whether Pippin sent inappropriate photos of himself to these other women, the pattern of using his official position and resources to pursue personal sexual interests was clearly documented. The misuse of agency technology to track and communicate with individuals involved in the criminal justice system constituted a significant breach of protocol.

Termination and Agency Response

As the internal investigation concluded last month, Pippin attempted to resign from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. However, Sheriff Chris Blackmon decided to remove Pippin from his post before the resignation could be processed, ensuring that the termination was a disciplinary action rather than a voluntary departure. Sheriff Blackmon emphasized that law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and professionalism.

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In a public statement regarding the termination, Sheriff Chris Blackmon stated that decisive action must be taken when a member of the agency fails to uphold standards and violates public trust. He affirmed that the agency's mission is to serve and protect the residents of Osceola County with honor and transparency. Blackmon emphasized that no one wearing the badge is above the law or exempt from the standards rightfully expected by the community, marking a clear stance against the misconduct exhibited by the former deputy.