Ossian Smyth Proposes Lowering Deposit Rates to Curb Re-turn Profits

Former minister Ossian Smyth suggests reducing the 15c to 25c deposit for the Deposit Return Scheme. The proposal aims to limit Re-turn's projected €121 million in profits by 2031.

Ossian Smyth, the former minister responsible for introducing the Deposit Return Scheme, has publicly suggested that the government should lower the refundable deposit amounts currently set between 15 and 25 cents. This intervention aims to prevent the scheme's operator, Re-turn, from accumulating excessive financial gains through unclaimed deposits. The proposal emerged from an interview conducted in July 2024, revealing that the ex-Green Party TD believed adjusting the rates was necessary to align the program's financial outcomes with its environmental objectives.

Projected Financial Gains Spark Political Backlash

Confidential seven-year projections released by Re-turn indicate the not-for-profit group intends to generate €330 million in total income from unclaimed deposits by the end of 2031. Audited accounts further show that the firm forecasts €121 million in cumulative after-tax profits over the same period. These figures have triggered intense scrutiny from members of Leinster House, who argue that the current deposit structure allows the operator to retain significant funds that should theoretically benefit the public or the environment.

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Fine Gael TD John Clendennon has labeled the situation unacceptable, stating that the company should not hold onto these funds indefinitely. His party colleague, James Geoghegan TD, has called for the money to be re-invested directly into local communities to support broader environmental initiatives. The debate highlights a growing disconnect between the scheme's operational profitability and the political expectation that it serves as a purely regenerative environmental tool rather than a revenue generator.

Stakeholder Positions on Deposit Reduction

Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín has joined the chorus of criticism, calling for an immediate reduction in the deposit rate for consumers. He pointed to Ossian Smyth's previous comments, describing the current situation as a shambles and urging the government to act on the former minister's suggestion to cut rates. Tóibín noted that reducing the deposit amount is a viable option that was already acknowledged by the architect of the policy, adding political weight to the call for reform.

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Smyth clarified his position in the July 2024 interview, stating that he has the authority to lower the deposit if he determined the scheme was making too much money. He contrasted the current Irish rates with international standards, noting that countries like the US charge only 5 cents per can. He emphasized that the primary goal is not financial accumulation but ensuring the scheme remains attractive to the public and effectively encourages recycling behavior across the population.

Impact on Producers and Return Rate Projections

The financial burden of the current system extends beyond consumer deposits to affect small businesses significantly. The cash pile generated by unreturned deposits has placed a notable strain on small drinks producers and increased costs for small retailers who handle the initial collection of containers. Data provided by Re-turn to the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment in May reveals that income from unredeemed deposits was €61.163 million in 2025, with a return rate of 77 percent.

Re-turn projects that the return rate will rise to 80 percent this year, leaving €48.8 million in revenue from unreturned deposits. By 2030, the firm expects the return rate to climb to 90 percent as part of a proposal to construct a new recycling plant. A spokesman for Re-turn defended the retention of these funds, stating that unredeemed deposits are essential for covering the operational and financial management costs of running the scheme effectively.

Proposed Structural Updates and Enforcement

Smyth argues that after nearly three years of operation, the scheme requires significant structural updates to address growing pains. He has proposed that supermarkets should be mandated to accept bottles manually when automated recycling machines break down, ensuring continuous accessibility for consumers. Additionally, he suggests installing bulk deposit machines at recycling centers to handle larger volumes of returns more efficiently and reduce bottlenecks in the system.

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Furthermore, Smyth recommends empowering local councils with the authority to fine rogue restaurants or takeaway establishments found using imported cans. These specific containers are often incompatible with Irish recycling machines, leading to rejection and potential waste. Department officials maintain that while Re-turn manages operations, they closely monitor performance to ensure compliance. However, the political pressure to adjust deposit rates or redirect profits remains a central topic in the ongoing evaluation of the program's success and fairness.