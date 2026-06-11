Oti Mabuse Celebrates New Pregnancy After Overcoming Previous Birth Trauma

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse has announced she is expecting her second child, sharing her journey from the heartbreak of a premature first birth to her current happiness.

Oti Mabuse , the renowned star of Strictly Come Dancing , has brought a wave of joy to her fans and followers by announcing that she is expecting her second child.

In a heartfelt series of photographs shared on Instagram this Thursday, the professional dancer and her husband, Marius Lepure, revealed the exciting news to the world. Oti described the pregnancy as a plot twist, noting that while they previously believed their hands were full with their first child, life had even more expansive plans for their growing family.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, expressed that their hearts and their home are set to become even fuller as baby number two joins their domestic dance party. This announcement comes as a celebration of love and growth for the couple, who have always maintained a level of privacy regarding their personal lives, including keeping the name of their eldest child a secret from the public eye.

However, the joy of this new pregnancy is framed by a history of profound struggle and resilience. Oti has been remarkably candid about the harrowing experience of bringing her first daughter into the world. Their first child was born six months prematurely, a traumatic event that left the baby battling for survival in a clinical environment. The infant suffered from sepsis and spent critical early days in a neonatal intensive care unit, a period that Oti describes as emotionally exhausting.

She recalled the visceral pain of seeing her newborn in a box, wired to various machines and kept under harsh blue lights. She spoke of the agonizing period during which she was unable to hold her daughter for about a week, recalling the heartbreak of not even being able to get her wheelchair close enough to the infant's bed.

This period of her life was marked by extreme emotional instability and a feeling of being completely discombobulating, yet she remained steadfast in her resolve to be a strong presence for her child, focusing on the essential tasks of feeding and skin-to-skin contact. Despite the scars left by such a traumatic birth, Oti has emerged from the experience with a renewed sense of purpose and an unbreakable spirit.

She has admitted that the ordeal shocked her, but it ultimately served to make her stronger as a woman and as a parent. When questioned about her desire for more children, Oti expressed a willingness to have as many as she could afford, proving that her love for her children outweighs the fear of past traumas. She now views her role as a mother as her primary purpose in life, driving her ambition in every facet of her existence.

Oti has openly discussed her role as the primary breadwinner for her family, stating that her hard work in the entertainment industry is fueled by her desire to provide a high quality of life for her husband and children. She believes that the same ambition she applies to her professional dance career is mirrored in her dedication to motherhood.

The duality of Oti's journey—from the depths of NICU despair to the height of professional success and the anticipation of a new baby—serves as a testament to her resilience. By sharing her story, she provides a voice for other parents who have faced premature births and medical crises, offering a glimpse of hope that recovery and happiness are possible.

As she prepares for the arrival of her second child, she does so with the knowledge that she can handle the unexpected and the strength to protect her children. The images shared with her followers showed a family united, with the couple cradling Oti's baby bump alongside their daughter, symbolizing a new chapter of hope and happiness.

Oti's journey reflects a powerful transition from a place of fear to a place of empowerment, ensuring that her second child will be welcomed into a home defined by strength, love, and an unwavering commitment to the family unit





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oti Mabuse Pregnancy Strictly Come Dancing Motherhood Resilience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pierre Gasly Celebrates Podium Despite Losing It to PenaltyPierre Gasly celebrated his third place at the Monaco Grand Prix on the cooldown lap despite knowing he would lose the position due to two time penalties for pit lane speeding. Alpine has requested a right of review from the FIA.

Read more »

Perthshire gran celebrates after blood cancer drug given green light by NHSAnne Head has described the approval of the pioneering new drug for people with the incurable blood cancer myeloma, as “unreal”.

Read more »

Emmerdale announces arrival of new Sugden in aftermath of dramatic new storylineThere's a new arrival for the Sugden clan in an exciting new chapter for the iconic family in the ITV soap

Read more »

Royal Mint’s new Winnie-the-Pooh coin celebrates friendshipThe new 50p is the final one in The Royal Mint’s collection of three coin designs.

Read more »