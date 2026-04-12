Oti Mabuse Shines in Orange at the 50th Olivier Awards

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse turned heads on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London with her striking orange corset mini dress. The event, celebrating its 50th anniversary, saw a host of stars and celebrated the best of London theatre.

Oti Mabuse commanded attention at the Olivier Awards in London on Sunday, making a powerful fashion statement. The 35-year-old professional dancer captivated onlookers with her bold choice of attire, a striking orange corset mini dress that she wore with undeniable confidence as she posed on the red carpet at the star-studded event held at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

The daring ensemble was a testament to her style, featuring a dramatic statement neckline, a structured corseted bodice that accentuated her figure, and a thigh-skimming hemline that was balanced with a dramatic train. She effortlessly flaunted her toned legs, and completed her look with satin orange peep-toe heels, adding height and elegance with a silver ball heel. Mabuse's minimalist approach to accessories allowed her vibrant outfit to be the star. She chose diamond drop earrings and a selection of rings. Her dark tresses were styled in a voluminous blowout, which perfectly framed her face as she beamed for the cameras outside the iconic venue. The outfit was a perfect blend of modern chic and timeless elegance, making her one of the most talked-about attendees of the evening.\The Olivier Awards, celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, promised a night of glamour and recognition for the best of London's theatre scene. This year's ceremony was hosted by the acclaimed actor, comedian, and The Traitors star, Nick Mohammed, ensuring an evening filled with wit and entertainment that was broadcast on the BBC from 7pm. The nominations were highly anticipated, with Into the Woods and Paddington The Musical leading the pack with an impressive 11 nominations each. In the play categories, All My Sons, Kenrex, and Stereophonic each garnered six nominations, indicating a fiercely competitive field. The nominees for Best Actress included a constellation of talent: Cate Blanchett, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Julia McDermott, Rosamund Pike, and Rosie Sheehy. The Best Actor category saw equally strong contenders: Bryan Cranston, Sean Hayes, Tom Hiddleston, Jack Holden, and David Shields, highlighting the breadth of talent recognized by the awards. Furthermore, the evening was set to be particularly special as Dame Elaine Paige received the Special Award, a recognition of her outstanding contributions to the world of theatre. Kash Bennett, the president of the Society of London Theatre, highlighted the significance of the award, stating it was especially fitting to honor a performer whose artistry, dedication, and generosity have inspired generations of audiences and artists alike. The stage was set for an evening that celebrated the history, the present, and the future of theatrical excellence.\The Olivier Awards are known for bringing together the biggest names in theatre. Several other notable figures were nominated, including Tracie Bennett, Corbin Bleu, Paapa Essiedu, Kate Fleetwood, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jane Krakowski, Andy Nyman, Hayley Squires, Giles Terera, Sophie Thompson, and Rachel Zegler. The presenters for the awards added to the star power of the event, with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Helen Mirren, and Dame Arlene Phillips gracing the stage. The presence of such luminaries underscored the prestige and importance of the Olivier Awards within the theatrical community. Established in 1976, the awards have continuously highlighted the world-class status of London theatre, honoring the creative minds and exceptional performances that make the city a global hub for the arts. The awards are not merely an event, but a celebration of the rich history, the dynamic present, and the promising future of the theatre, solidifying its place as a significant cultural force





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivier Awards Oti Mabuse Fashion Red Carpet London Theatre Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dico settles the debate over Messi’s final dance in a Barcelona shirtDeco, Barcelona’s sporting director, has addressed reports that Argentine legend Lionel Messi could return to the club during his tenure.

Read more »

Olivier Awards Celebrate 50 Years of Theatre Excellence with Star-Studded CeremonyThe Olivier Awards, a prestigious celebration of London theatre, marked its 50th anniversary with a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Elizabeth Hurley, Rachel Zegler, and Cate Blanchett led the arrivals, while Nick Mohammed hosted the event. The awards honored outstanding performances, with Into the Woods and Paddington The Musical leading in nominations. Dame Elaine Paige received a special award. The event celebrated the best of British Theatre.

Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Son Damian Shine at the Olivier AwardsActress Elizabeth Hurley, accompanied by her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus and son Damian, graced the red carpet at the Olivier Awards. The event, held at London's Royal Albert Hall, saw Hurley in a stunning white gown while Billy Ray Cyrus and Damian sported stylish ensembles. The awards ceremony, hosted by Nick Mohammed, celebrates the best of London theatre.

Read more »

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Shine at Olivier Awards After Welcoming Second ChildTom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton made a rare public appearance at the Olivier Awards, celebrating the birth of their second child. The couple dazzled on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, showcasing their elegant style. The awards also honored theater's best, with Into the Woods and Paddington The Musical leading nominations.

Read more »

Tom Fletcher Dazzles at Olivier Awards Alongside Giovanna as Paddington Musical Receives 11 NominationsTom Fletcher and Giovanna grace the red carpet at the Olivier Awards, celebrating his musical Paddington's 11 nominations. The star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall sees a dazzling display of fashion and recognition for the best in London theatre.

Read more »

Rosamund Pike and Partner Robie Uniacke Make Rare Public Appearance at Olivier Awards, Sparking Marriage SpeculationActress Rosamund Pike and partner Robie Uniacke appeared together at the Olivier Awards, where Pike was nominated for Best Actress and won the award, leading to renewed speculation about their relationship. Pike referred to Uniacke as her 'husband' last year, potentially hinting at a secret marriage after sixteen years together. The awards, celebrating 50 years of London theatre, featured other celebrities, nominees, and presenters. The appearance has provided a glimpse into their private lives and their continued success.

Read more »