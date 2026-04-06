Oui Oui! Tarte's Macaron Blush is the Cutest Makeup Trend of the Moment

Discover the adorable Tarte Macaron Blush, loved by influencers and A-listers. This dual blush compact, shaped like a French macaron, combines a creamy base with a soft powder finish. Available in various shades, it offers a buildable, long-lasting glow. Find out why this viral trend is a must-have for your makeup collection!

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more. This new makeup trend is captivating the beauty world, and for good reason! The allure of finding a makeup product that not only delivers results but also boasts an undeniably adorable aesthetic is irresistible.

Enter the dual blush compact from Tarte, a brand beloved by beauty influencers and A-listers alike, including the iconic Sarah Jessica Parker. Tarte has unveiled a new line of macaron-themed blush compacts, and they are generating significant buzz and excitement amongst beauty enthusiasts. The appeal extends beyond mere aesthetics, promising a makeup experience that is both effective and delightful. These charming compacts have swiftly become must-haves for those seeking to elevate their makeup routines. \The Macaron Blush & Glow duos, shaped like delicate French macarons, epitomize the brand's commitment to playful yet sophisticated design. Each compact features a creamy base paired with a soft powder finish, promising a lit-from-within glow that enhances the natural radiance of the skin. Available in a range of flattering shades, these blushes offer buildable coverage and long-lasting wear, ensuring a fresh and vibrant complexion throughout the day. The recent restock on QVC, featuring the two most popular shades, presents a fantastic opportunity to tap into this viral trend without breaking the bank. The inclusion of a free blending brush further enhances the value, providing everything needed for flawless application. The design is unique and the product is amazing. The innovative formulation, infused with peptides, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, and Maracuja, demonstrates Tarte's dedication to creating makeup that not only enhances appearance but also nourishes and cares for the skin. \Beyond their aesthetic appeal and skin-loving ingredients, the Tarte Macaron blushes have earned rave reviews from users. One user raves about how pretty the product is and how well it blends. The macaron baked & cream blush gives a glow that is buildable and lasts all day long. From the dual-sided design, offering both cream and powder formulations, to the included blending brush, every detail is thoughtfully considered to enhance the user experience. The compact features both a cream and a powder blush, separated by a thin plastic divider, offering versatility for different looks and skin types. The dense side of the brush is perfect for spreading out the cream, while the fluffy end is perfect for powder application. Whether heading to work, enjoying a night out with friends, or preparing for a special date, the Tarte Macaron blush from QVC is a superb choice for achieving a radiant, effortlessly pretty look. The combination of stunning design, high-quality formulations, and ease of use makes this makeup find a true winner in the world of beauty





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