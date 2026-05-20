Oura Ring 5: Key Expectations for the Next Generation Oura Smartwatch

Explore the most significant features and improvements readers have been eagerly awaiting from the upcoming Oura Ring 5 smartwatch.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive reliable partners’ or sponsor’s emails to read a review on a smartwatch released in 2024, which impressed us.

The smartwatch was described as a near-perfect device for activity tracking, praised for its battery life, sensors, and design. However, it was scored half a star short of a full rating, suggesting that the next generation model could have small but significant improvements. Considering its interest in constructive criticism rather than criticism, we gathered this article's key expectations for the Oura Ring 5 smartwatch





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Oura Ring 5 Oura Smartwatch Battery Life Activity Tracking Sensors Design Plastic Surgery

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