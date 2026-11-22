Residents of Primrose Hill oppose OurHouse's plan to convert Utopia Village into a children's club, citing noise and traffic disruption to the quiet neighborhood.

Luxury children's club operator OurHouse is encountering significant resistance from residents in the affluent Primrose Hill district regarding plans to convert the former office block Utopia Village into a recreational facility. The proposed development, located near Regent's Park, has sparked complaints that the venture will disrupt the area's tranquility and generate excessive traffic in a neighborhood where properties routinely sell for more than £1million.

The Core Development and Venue Details

OurHouse submitted an application earlier this month to transform Utopia Village into an indoor recreation and children's activity facility. The company, which was founded by Charlie Gardiner in 2022, aims to establish this location as its newest venture in London. The brand previously received a £100million investment from the US private equity firm Blackstone to fund three new clubs in East Sheen, Chiswick, and Clapham this year.

Also read James Harden Scores 51 Points to Join Elite 50-Point Club Behind Kobe Bryant

Current OurHouse locations in Kensal Rise and Parsons Green feature soft areas, jungle gyms, cinemas, and various workshops for children. The facility in Primrose Hill is expected to operate from 6am to 9pm every day of the week. Adult memberships for a Full House option cost £205 per month, while children's memberships are priced at £110 per month.

Resident Objections and Traffic Fears

Local residents argue that the club will bring heavy traffic and noise to a previously quiet area. Sue Byrne, a nearby resident, stated that weekends would be particularly impacted by music playing through windows, children playing outdoors, and heating or cooling plants running for extended hours. She described the current peace as a defining feature of Primrose Hill that would be diminished by the new venture.

Advertisement

Timothy Mitchell, another neighbor, expressed concerns that the membership would largely consist of affluent individuals from outside the immediate neighborhood. He noted that these members would rely heavily on taxis and private vehicles, exacerbating the already chaotic traffic conditions during school run times. Mitchell warned that the streets are not equipped to handle this additional level of congestion.

Another local resident, Sunday Times journalist Hadley Freeman, argued that there is no evidence the local community needs a private members club for children. She added that the enterprise would increase noise levels and bring disruption to the area, with no clear explanation in the planning applications on how OurHouse would control noise to maintain the neighborhood's peace.

Company Response and Mitigation Strategies

In response to the backlash, OurHouse issued a statement insisting that it has designed the club to minimize noise, traffic, and disruption to its new neighbors. The company emphasized its commitment to being a considerate neighbor and stated that it has worked closely with acoustic specialists to reduce noise from both indoor and outdoor areas.

OurHouse plans to carefully locate the members' entrance and limit the premises license to end at 9pm to reduce late-night disturbances. The company also described the club as car-free, encouraging members to walk, cycle, or use public transport instead of driving. They noted that their existing clubs primarily serve families in their surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Expansion Plans and Future Outlook

The OurHouse brand continues to expand its footprint across London, with new sites in East Sheen, Chiswick, and Clapham scheduled to open by next summer. These locations will join the existing clubs in Kensal Rise and Parsons Green, bringing the total number of facilities to five. The company's website describes the clubs as places where children are welcomed exactly as they are, allowing parents space to breathe without feeling judged or rushed.

Despite the company's assurances, residents remain skeptical about the potential impact on their daily lives. The Camden Council website currently hosts the planning documents for the Utopia Village site, where the final decision will determine whether the luxury recreational facility moves forward. The outcome will likely set a precedent for similar developments in other affluent London neighborhoods.