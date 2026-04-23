Outrage as Asylum Seeker Allegedly Harasses Schoolchildren and Claims 'Right to Be Here'

Parents in a Surrey village confronted an Afghan asylum seeker accused of monitoring children at a primary school. The man allegedly became abusive, claiming he had paid for the right to be in the UK, sparking local anger over the lack of transparency surrounding asylum seeker housing.

Residents of the Surrey village of Laleham have expressed significant concern and outrage following incidents involving an Afghan asylum seeker who was allegedly harassing pupils at Laleham Church of England Primary School .

A group of mothers confronted the man after observing his repeated presence near the school, particularly during drop-off and pick-up times. The situation escalated when the man allegedly became abusive, stating he had paid £3,000 for the right to be in the country and could stand wherever he pleased. This incident has ignited a debate about the handling of asylum seekers and the lack of transparency surrounding their placement within communities.

The controversy stems from the recent conversion of a £500,000 three-bedroom cottage, purchased by a businessman from North London, into a six-roomed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) to house male asylum seekers. Local residents and councillors claim they were unaware of this development, which is located just 200 yards from the primary school. Witnesses describe the man as monitoring children and behaving aggressively towards women, causing considerable fear among parents.

One mother, Rebecca, recounted how the man insisted on his right to remain in the area due to his financial contribution, while another resident reported an abusive outburst directed at his wife over her dog. Concerns have been raised about potential filming of children and the man’s knowledge of residents’ routines. Local authorities and police were informed of the man’s behaviour, but initial responses were perceived as inadequate.

While the man was eventually arrested, residents remain anxious about the presence of other asylum seekers housed in the same property. The situation has highlighted a sense of being on the 'frontline of Britain's asylum crisis' and a lack of communication from the Home Office regarding the placement of asylum seekers in their community.

The incident has sparked a wider discussion about the impact of asylum seeker housing on local areas, the need for better oversight, and the importance of addressing residents’ concerns regarding safety and security. The businessman who converted the cottage into an HMO has not yet publicly commented on the situation, and the Home Office has not released a statement regarding the specific case or the broader policy of asylum seeker housing in the area





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