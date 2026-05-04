Outrage as Pro-Palestine Activists Target Jewish Actress Dame Maureen Lipman with Antisemitic Imagery

Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) Aberdeen faces widespread condemnation for a poster depicting Dame Maureen Lipman as the devil and calling for the cancellation of her play, *Allegra*, amid rising concerns about antisemitism in the UK.

A wave of condemnation has erupted following a deeply concerning campaign targeting Dame Maureen Lipman , a highly respected Jewish actress, orchestrated by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) Aberdeen.

The campaign centers around a disturbing poster depicting Dame Maureen with devil horns and a trident, explicitly calling for the cancellation of her upcoming performance in the play *Allegra* at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. The SPSC Aberdeen alleges that Dame Maureen’s views are incompatible with the values of equality, inclusion, and community cohesion promoted by Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), citing a perceived ‘long record of harmful statements’ regarding Muslims, Palestinians, and Palestinian rights.

This action has been widely denounced as a blatant example of antisemitism, utilizing a historically malicious trope associating Jews with evil. The controversy unfolds against a backdrop of escalating antisemitic incidents in the UK, with Dame Maureen herself recently expressing alarm at the current climate, comparing it to the pre-war atmosphere of 1933 Germany.

She referenced recent attacks, including a double stabbing in Golders Green and an assault on a synagogue in Manchester, as evidence of a growing threat to the Jewish community. Dame Maureen has also been vocal in her criticism of pro-Palestine marches, arguing they have fostered a ‘benign hatred’ towards Jews in London. The SPSC Aberdeen defends its actions by portraying Dame Maureen as a staunch supporter of Israel’s policies, accusing her of holding ‘extremist Islamophobic anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab views.

’ They cite past statements, including a 2006 comment on the BBC regarding differing valuations of human life and a 2016 remark criticizing UN resolutions concerning Israel, as justification for their campaign. These statements, while controversial, are being weaponized within a broader effort to silence a Jewish performer based on her perceived political views and religious affiliation. The response from antisemitism campaigners has been swift and forceful.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has labeled the poster a clear instance of ‘Jew-baiting’ and a continuation of a disturbing trend of normalized discrimination against Jewish individuals in the arts. They emphasize that portraying a Jewish person with devilish imagery is a deeply rooted antisemitic trope with a long and painful history. The organization argues that Jewish creatives are increasingly facing discrimination as a routine aspect of their professional lives in Britain.

While acknowledging the distress caused by the campaign, they highlight the strong support Dame Maureen receives from the Jewish community and the wider public. The situation raises serious questions about the boundaries of political protest and the potential for such actions to incite hatred and fear. The incident underscores the urgent need for vigilance against antisemitism and the protection of Jewish individuals from intimidation and harassment.

The SPSC Aberdeen’s actions are not simply a disagreement over political views; they represent a dangerous escalation of rhetoric and a direct attack on a Jewish artist based on her identity





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