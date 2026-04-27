Outrage as Son of Senior Iranian Official Flaunts Lavish Lifestyle Amid Nationwide Struggles

Sasha Sobhani, the son of a former Iranian ambassador, has drawn widespread condemnation for showcasing his extravagant lifestyle on social media, including private jet travel and luxury goods, while millions of Iranians face economic hardship and political repression under the regime.

The son of a senior Iran ian official has sparked widespread outrage after showcasing his extravagant lifestyle on social media , flaunting a £2,690 Louis Vuitton bag while boarding a private jet with his model girlfriend, who wore an outfit that defies Iran 's strict dress codes.

This display of wealth comes at a time when millions of Iranians struggle to afford basic necessities and face ongoing oppression under the regime. Influencer Sasha Sobhani, 38, whose father Ahmad Sobhani is a former Iranian ambassador to Venezuela, was filmed twirling his 20-year-old girlfriend, Laura Neimas, before the pair boarded the plane.

In a clip posted on his Instagram on Wednesday, Sobhani is seen kissing Neimas, who carried a £25,000 Hermes Birkin bag, inside the jet, allegedly en route to Ibiza for the 2026 season-opening weekend. The camera follows Sobhani as he strides to the back of the plane and sprawls across a luxurious sofa, raising his hands to the sky and exclaiming, 'Thank God for all these blessings.

' While many Iranians face arrest, violence, and strict state controls, Sobhani captioned the post, 'Ibiza opening 2026 from the comments I will choose the winners who will accompany us on an adventure in Ibiza. ' In another video, Sobhani and a friend are seen enjoying a Persian meal mid-flight while seated on a traditional rug, before the camera switches to the view outside the plane's window.

Sobhani is part of a group known in Iran as the aghazadeh, the privileged children of senior regime figures who benefit from political power, corruption, and sanctions evasion. As Iranian authorities continue to tighten their control over society, with security officials saying they will stay as long as 'enemy threats' remain, the privileged offspring continue to live extravagantly abroad and at home.

Boasting nearly four million followers, Sobhani has built a controversial online persona centred on extreme wealth, showcasing superyachts, private jets, luxury cars, and alcohol-fuelled parties with scantily clad women—a lifestyle that has provoked fury among Iranians. The lavishness stands in stark contrast to daily life in Iran, where many face economic hardship, political repression, and the broader impact of ongoing regional tensions.

Earlier this month, Iran entered a temporary ceasefire with the US, which Trump extended on Tuesday to allow time for Tehran to submit to a unified peace proposal. However, the ceasefire has been repeatedly strained, with both sides accusing each other of violations around the use of the Strait of Hormuz after it was closed by Iran—the effects of which have been most strongly felt by Iranian citizens.

The conflict, which began in February, has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people throughout Iran. Despite this, Sobhani continues to flood social media with images of his opulent life, including frequent trips, often by private jet, with Neimas to ski resorts and luxury yachts. The couple went public with their relationship in May 2024 on Instagram, after getting together in December 2023.

Before their relationship, Sobhani frequently shared images of himself surrounded by different women wearing very little clothing, including one showing him posing while surrounded by seven bikini-clad women on a boat in Dubai in 2023. In Iran, women must dress modestly, which includes covering their hair and neck with a headscarf or hijab, while wearing long, loose-fitting clothing that covers arms and legs.

Neimas's own social media closely mirrors Sobhani's, with similarly curated posts flaunting designer fashion, luxury travel, and highly public displays of affection to her 351,000 followers





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Lavish Lifestyle Social Media Political Corruption Human Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Nottingham city leader ‘still has something to offer’ as he rejoins senior ranks'As leader it was a particularly difficult time. I needed a break from that. I still feel I’ve got something to offer'

Read more »

Beef Season 2: The Netflix Show Loses Its Bite In New EpisodesErin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

Read more »

Environment Agency responds to claims it 'isn't fit for purpose' after Fleetwood landfill outrage'The community should not have to tolerate odour pollution and we have made this position clear'

Read more »

Fermanagh v Armagh LIVE score updates from Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final clashThe Ernemen were relegated from Division Three last month and they will need to produce their best performance of 2026 as they look to cause another shock against Armagh at Brewster Park

Read more »

Ravens Legend's Son Sparks Outrage at NFL Draft with Bold Steelers DissFormer Baltimore Ravens star Mark Ingram II and his son ignited a firestorm at the 2026 NFL Draft, provoking Pittsburgh Steelers fans with a direct and unforgettable message. The incident quickly went viral, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two teams.

Read more »

Cork v Limerick live stream information and score updatesPáirc Uí Chaoimh hosts the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash

Read more »