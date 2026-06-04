Over 1.7 Million Seniors Receive Attendance Allowance as DWP Publishes August 2025 Figures

New data from the Department for Work and Pensions reveal that more than 1.7 million people aged 66+ are on Attendance Allowance, with Scotland's PADP covering 175,750 seniors. The benefit remains tax‑free, non‑means‑tested, and aims to support independent living for older adults with long‑term health conditions.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released its most recent statistics, showing that by the end of August 2025 more than 1.7 million people aged 66 and over were receiving Attendance Allowance , a non‑means‑tested benefit that helps cover the extra costs of daily living for those with long‑term health problems.

In Scotland, Social Security Scotland reported that 175,750 seniors are benefiting from the devolved Pension Age Disability Payment (PADP), receiving either £76.70 or £114.60 per week. Because payments are usually made every four weeks, the weekly rates translate to £306.80 or £458.40 per payment cycle, and both Attendance Allowance and PADP are paid in arrears. The amount an individual receives depends on the level of care needed, with the higher rate reserved for those requiring more intensive assistance.

The benefit is intended to support independence, allowing recipients to remain in their own homes for longer, and it contains no mobility component. The DWP's data also break down the medical conditions that most frequently qualify for Attendance Allowance. Arthritis remains the single most common disabling condition, accounting for support to more than half a million pensioners. In total, ten conditions-derived from the DWP's Attendance Allowance computer system-account for approximately 1.3 million claimants, representing 75 % of all recipients.

Although the list is extensive, it is not meant to serve as a checklist for eligibility; rather, it offers guidance on the types of illnesses and disabilities that are typically recognised. Potential claimants are encouraged to review the official eligibility criteria on GOV. UK to determine whether they qualify for the benefit, whether they need help with personal care tasks such as dressing, eating, bathing, or toileting, or whether they experience pain or slowed progress with everyday activities.

Attendance Allowance is distinct from means‑tested benefits: it is tax‑free, does not affect State Pension, and is not counted toward the Benefit Cap. Recipients can continue to work and earn an income without jeopardising their entitlement.

However, the benefit cannot be claimed by anyone who already receives Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA), as the DWP will usually reassess the existing award in such cases. In Scotland, residents are not eligible for the DWP‑run Attendance Allowance; they must apply for the PADP instead. Application forms are available by post or telephone, and detailed guidance can be found on the respective government websites.

The overarching aim of these programmes is to give older adults greater financial flexibility, reduce the pressure on family caregivers, and promote a higher quality of life for those living with chronic health conditions





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Attendance Allowance Pension Age Disability Payment Elderly Benefits DWP Statistics Healthcare Support

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