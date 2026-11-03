Over 10,000 Strangers Attend Rural China Wedding After Groom's Viral Plea

Xu Chenghong and Luo Chui's wedding in Yunnan province drew thousands of strangers after an online plea, highlighting internet compassion against a backdrop of declining marriage rates in China.

More than 10,000 strangers traveled to a rural village in Yunnan province to attend the wedding of Xu Chenghong and Luo Chui, following a viral appeal on the social media platform Douyin. The groom, known online as Xiao Xiao Xu, had feared his nuptials would be sparse due to the remote location and his limited family network, prompting him to invite anyone online to fill the tables.

The Viral Appeal and Groom's Background

Xu Chenghong, aged 24, grew up in difficult circumstances after his father died and his grandmother, who raised him and his brother, subsequently passed away. To support himself, he worked casual jobs on construction sites and in factories before running his own food stall. He managed to save a significant 128,000 yuan (£14,300) for the dowry required in modern Chinese marriage customs.

Also read China's Nuclear Dominance Surpasses US Amid Race for Energy Leadership

Despite the substantial savings, local media reported that Mr. Chenghong's father-in-law returned the dowry, citing the groom's financial need over the bride's family requirements. This gesture of generosity set the tone for an event that would eventually transcend the traditional operating logic of close-knit, kinship-based society in rural China.

Thousands Arrive With Gifts and Support

After Mr. Chenghong posted his invitation on the Sunday before the wedding, more than 10,000 well-wishers arrived in the mountainous village over the subsequent days. These attendees traveled by driving, flying, or taking trains to celebrate the union of the couple at the town square, which local authorities expanded to accommodate the overwhelming crowd.

Advertisement

The guests adapted the groom's request to not bring traditional red envelope cash gifts by instead donating practical items. Freezers, electric heaters, and food for the banquet were brought as gifts to help the new couple establish their household. Some attendees even volunteered their professional skills, with chefs helping prepare the feast and a stranger providing free makeup for the bride, Luo Chui.

Online influencer Xiao Xiao Xu, who drove from his own village, presented the couple with 9,999 roses as a symbolic gesture of good fortune. The event became a testament to the power of digital connectivity to convey personal emotions, with Yunnan Television describing it as proof that strangers could become family.

Commercial Exploitation and Public Reaction

While the majority of the crowd gathered to celebrate, the viral nature of the event attracted several fake Xiao Xiao Xu accounts online. These entities appeared to have the perceived intention of profiting off the trend and the genuine goodwill of the attendees.

A Shanghai newspaper noted that the wedding transcended the traditional social structures of rural China, creating a unique moment where digital compassion materialized in physical form. The bride and groom were able to wed last Saturday in a celebration that highlighted both the warmth of strangers and the complexities of online virality.

Advertisement

Broader Context of Declining Marriage Rates

This heartwarming event stands in sharp contrast to the broader demographic trends in China, where marriage registrations dropped to a decade low. The Ministry of Civil Affairs reported 1.697 million marriage registrations in the quarter, with figures released in May indicating a deepening demographic challenge for the nation.

China's population fell for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, while the birth rate dropped to a record low. Demographers have warned of further decline as couples increasingly delay or forgo marriage, which has traditionally been linked to childbirth registration and access to certain administrative benefits.

In response to these trends, authorities have rolled out a range of measures to encourage marriage and childbearing. These initiatives include family subsidies, enhanced childcare support, and efforts to reduce childbirth-related medical costs.

The wedding of Xu Chenghong and Luo Chui serves as a notable exception to these statistical declines, illustrating how individual actions and online community support can create moments of collective joy and solidarity in an era of shrinking social networks and demographic pressure.