Over 100 Banned English Football Hooligans Fail to Hand in Passports Before World Cup Opener

UK authorities have launched an operation to locate and arrest more than 100 football hooligans who have not surrendered their passports as required by Football Banning Orders ahead of England's World Cup match against Croatia. Despite high compliance, 114 individuals remain non-compliant, prompting a final warning from football policing chief Mark Roberts. Their details have been shared with US authorities, and they risk arrest both in the United States and upon return to the UK.

More than one hundred individuals subject to Football Banning Orders in England and Wales have failed to surrender their passports ahead of England's opening World Cup match in the United States, triggering a final warning from the UK's head of football policing and the launch of a targeted operation to track them down.

A total of 2,439 people are currently under Football Banning Orders, which prohibit them from attending any football match. Of these, 1,978 are specifically required to hand over their passports during international tournaments like the World Cup. As of Monday, 94 percent of those required-1,864 people-had complied, but 114 remain outstanding. England's first game is against Croatia on Wednesday in Dallas, where thousands of supporters are expected to travel from the UK, with many already abroad.

The details of the non-compliant individuals have now been shared with American authorities, meaning that if any attempt to enter the United States to attend the tournament, they face arrest by local law enforcement. Upon return to the UK, they will also face arrest and prosecution for breaching their banning orders.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for football policing, emphasized that Football Banning Orders are an effective tool for dealing with football-related offences and noted that the vast majority of those subject to them have complied. He stated that a small number have yet to surrender their passports, and police are actively working to locate and arrest them.

The sharing of information with US authorities ensures that anyone who tries to attend the World Cup will confront the full force of both American and British law enforcement. The situation underscores the ongoing challenge of managing fan behaviour at major international tournaments and the coordinated international efforts to prevent known offenders from traveling to such events





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Football Banning Orders World Cup Hooligans Passport Surrender England Fans Mark Roberts NPCC US Authorities

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