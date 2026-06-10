Over 100 MPs, including Labour rebels, move to reject transgender guidance from EHRC

A significant rebellion is brewing within the Labour Party as more than 100 MPs sign a motion to reject updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission on women-only spaces, following a 2025 Supreme Court ruling.

Keir Starmer is confronting a significant rebellion within his own Labour Party as more than 100 Members of Parliament have signed a parliamentary motion demanding the rejection of new guidance from Britain's rights watchdog concerning the protection of women-only spaces.

The early day motion, tabled by Labour MP Nadia Whittome, has garnered 118 signatures. This group includes over 50 Labour backbenchers, which poses a direct challenge to the party leadership's stance. The motion calls for the disapproval of updated advice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). Whittome, the MP for Nottingham East, has argued that MPs have a responsibility to their transgender constituents to resist this new draft code.

She has issued stark warnings, stating the guidance will 'usher in an era of enforced segregation' for transgender people. According to Whittome, the code 'will exclude trans people from services and facilities that they have long used without issue, putting them at increased risk of harassment and violence, and effectively pushing them out of public life'. The list of supporters extends beyond the Labour Party.

Among the Labour MPs backing the motion are prominent figures such as John McDonnell, Stella Creasy, and Rebecca Long Bailey. The cross-party support also includes 47 Liberal Democrat MPs, five SNP MPs, and three Green MPs.

Furthermore, the motion is signed by the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who now sits as an independent, and independent MP Diane Abbott, highlighting the depth of dissent on this issue. The disputed guidance from the EHRC has been largely welcomed by women's rights groups. It confirms that for a service to be classified as single-sex under the Equality Act, it must be used on the basis of biological sex.

This position follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling from 2025, which determined that the words 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological woman and biological sex. Consequently, the guidance stipulates that single-sex toilets, changing rooms, hospital wards, and refuges must be accessed based on a person's sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity. The full code of practice for services, public functions, and associations is a substantial document exceeding 300 pages.

It covers nine protected characteristics, including age, sex, disability, race, and gender reassignment. This represents the first complete update to the code since 2011. Its purpose is to guide businesses and organizations, such as leisure centres and hospitals, on complying with equality law, particularly regarding the provision of single and separate-sex services.

The code suggests it can be legitimate, in limited circumstances, to ask someone to confirm what their sex is, but this must be done 'as sensitively as possible, and must respect their privacy'. The EHRC published this updated guidance in May, more than a year after the Supreme Court's April 2024 ruling. The document was formally laid before Parliament on May 21.

From that date, a 40-day consideration period began for both MPs in the Commons and peers in the Lords. While a vote is not required for the code to become statutory, either House of Parliament possesses the power to pass a motion rejecting it within that timeframe. An early day motion, like the one lodged by Whittome, does not automatically trigger a debate or a binding vote.

It serves primarily as a mechanism for MPs to formally record their objection to an issue. Whittome has used this platform to call on the Government to withdraw the EHRC's guidance. Instead, she is demanding that the Government 'legislate to clarify and protect trans people's rights, privacy and inclusion'.

In a statement on social media platform X, she characterized the code as 'a profound rollback of rights, which will affect trans people directly and erode the principles of inclusion, dignity and equality upon which all our rights depend'. This framing positions the guidance as an attack on transgender rights, while its supporters view it as a necessary clarification following a definitive court ruling.

The situation places Keir Starmer in a difficult position, managing internal party divisions while navigating a highly sensitive and polarizing social issue that engages fundamental questions of rights, identity, and the interpretation of equality law





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Labour Party Keir Starmer Transgender Rights EHRC Equality Act Single-Sex Services Supreme Court Nadia Whittome Early Day Motion

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