Over 120 underdogs waiting for forever homes at Dogs Trust, overlooked due to age, size, and appearance

Dogs Trust highlights 122 underdogs that have been in care for at least six months, often overlooked due to misconceptions about age, size, breed, and appearance. Experts urge adopters to look beyond looks and consider the personality and needs of each dog.

Dogs are often referred to as man's best friend. But for 122 pups at the Dogs Trust, finding a loving family is proving to be tricky.

These so-called Underdogs have been in the charity's care for at least six months, with some waiting years to find a forever home. According to experts, underdogs are often overlooked due to their unusual appearance, age, or need for extra training. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jay McGuinness, Canine Rehoming and Welfare Manager at Battersea, explained that looks can influence first impressions, particularly when people are searching online.

Black Greyhounds and other black dogs are a good example of how certain animals can be overlooked for reasons that are not about their personality or suitability as a pet. Historically, black Greyhounds have taken a lot longer to rehome than other dogs, often because of an assumption that their features can be less distinct in photos and they may not stand out as easily when people are browsing online.

However, in many cases it is not just about appearance, but a combination of misconceptions around age, size and breed. Rossi is a 10-year-old crossbreed with minor luxation of both patella, who the Dogs Trust describes as a senior gentleman. Chip is a young Akita Cross looking for adopters who have had experience with large or high-energy breeds. The Dogs Trust currently has 122 Underdogs under its care, which range in size, age, breed and temperament.

Finding a dog their forever home is always our top priority, it explained. And for as long as we can ensure their health, happiness and wellbeing in our care, we will do everything we can to find their perfect match, however long it takes. One of the biggest underdogs is Hamish, a four-year-old Great Dane crossbreed, described as a sweet and goofy boy.

Hamish is a strong, energetic lad who is still working on his lead manners and would benefit from physically capable adopters, ideally a two-person household, who can manage his strength and continue his training using the thing he loves most, food, his page explains. As Hamish likes to investigate the world with his mouth, he will need a tidy, uncluttered home where objects can be kept safely out of reach while he settles in.

In contrast, Joe is a tiny four-year-old Chihuahua on the lookout for a home with Amy, an 11-year-old Chihuahua. The Dogs Trust explained that Joe can be a little worried by new people, but once you are in his circle, you are in for good. In his ideal home, he would love to spend his days with a family who can help him grow in confidence at his own pace, with Amy right there cheering him on.

Other underdogs looking for forever homes include Akita Cross Chip and crossbreed Rossi, who requires ongoing medical care. Rossi has minor luxation of both patella that does not bother him, the Dogs Trust reassured. So why are these adorable dogs struggling to find homes? According to the experts, there are several factors at play, including looks, size, and stereotypes about certain breeds.

Of the cohort of dogs that have been with us for longer than six months, 47 percent of them are classed as large sized dogs and 39 percent are medium sized dogs, a Dogs Trust spokesperson told the Daily Mail. Older dogs can be overlooked in favour of younger pups, but they deserve a loving home just as much.

There are lots of benefits when it comes to rehoming an old dog: less exercise but can be just as fun and playful, more likely to be fully house-trained and, as they are older and wiser, they usually know other training basics too, but you can certainly still teach an old dog new tricks. Lizzie Longlegs is a 10-year-old Saluki cross, who the Dogs Trust describe as a gentle soul.

Mr McGuinness added that we often see older dogs overlooked because people assume they will not be able to learn new things, larger dogs passed over because they are thought to need lots of space, and Greyhounds assumed to be high-energy when the reality is often very different. Ultimately, every dog is an individual, and many dogs simply need the opportunity to show who they really are. Could you provide a home for an underdog?

You can find more information on the Dogs Trust and Battersea website. Keep an open mind. Rather than focusing solely on age, breed or appearance, take the time to get to know a dog's personality and needs, Mr McGuinness advised. Rehoming from a rescue, like Battersea, is a really positive first step because every dog in our care has been carefully assessed by our behavioural and veterinary teams.

The journey to finding a forever home for these underdogs is not just about overcoming physical or behavioral hurdles; it is about shifting public perception and encouraging potential adopters to look beyond the surface. Many of these dogs have been waiting for months or even years, not because they are unworthy of love, but because they are victims of common biases.

For instance, large breeds like Hamish are often passed over due to misconceptions about space requirements and energy levels, while older dogs like Rossi are assumed to be less trainable or less playful. In reality, older dogs can be just as eager to please and often come with the advantage of being calmer and already having basic training.

Similarly, black-coated dogs, including Greyhounds, face a different kind of prejudice: they are perceived as less photogenic or more intimidating, leading to longer stays in shelters. The Dogs Trust and Battersea work tirelessly to match each dog with the right owner, taking into account their individual traits and needs. They also provide support for adopters to ensure a smooth transition.

By highlighting these underdogs, the charities hope to inspire more people to consider adoption and to see the potential in every dog. Every dog deserves a second chance, and with an open mind, adopters can find a loyal and loving companion that might have been overlooked by others. So, if you are thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, remember that the perfect match might just be one of these underdogs waiting patiently for you





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