Over 400 Pupils Participate in First-Ever Retail Entrepreneurship Awards at The Centre, Livingston

More than 400 second-year pupils from two schools took part in the inaugural Retail Entrepreneurship Awards, creating innovative campaign ideas for The Centre, Livingston. Winners were recognized for innovative and sustainable campaigns, with all participants receiving certificates.

More than 400 second-year pupils from The James Young High School and Whitburn Academy took part in the inaugural Retail Entrepreneurship Awards hosted by The Centre, Livingston .

The initiative aimed to inspire young entrepreneurs by challenging them to create innovative campaign ideas that could enhance the shopping centre's retail and food offerings, introduce new activities for young people, or propose sustainable initiatives for a greener shopping centre. The project provided students with a real-world insight into the operations, marketing, and history of the shopping centre, which celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Over the course of several weeks, pupils worked in teams to develop their concepts, from initial research and planning to detailed budgets and marketing strategies. The best ideas were then presented to the centre's management team. The competition saw a wide range of creative campaigns, focusing on everything from fitness-themed activities like Puppy Pilates to eco-friendly concepts such as Greener Livingston and Guardians of the Earth.

Two runners-up were selected at each school: Sleek Street for Best Innovative Campaign and Guardians of the Earth for Best Sustainable Campaign at The James Young High School; and Puppy Pilates for Best Innovative Campaign and Greener Livingston for Best Sustainable Campaign at Whitburn Academy. The Greener Livingston team also won the Best Overall Campaign, earning an additional 100-pound Gift Card and a 125-pound Gift Card for lunch at the shopping centre.

All participating pupils received a Certificate of Achievement Award from The Centre, Livingston. The project was praised by educators for its impact on student development. Suzy Muirhead, PTC Social Subjects and Modern Languages at The James Young High School, highlighted how pupils learned to think like real entrepreneurs by planning campaigns, working within a budget, and bringing concepts to life. She noted that the competition helped build confidence, communication, and problem-solving skills, especially during presentations to the management team.

Annya Anderson, Teacher of Business Education at Whitburn Academy, expressed pride in the students enthusiasm and creativity, emphasizing the teamwork and realistic business examples they produced. Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, congratulated all participants and commended the imaginative and detailed campaign ideas that covered every aspect of the brief. The awards ceremony at both schools celebrated the achievements of the young entrepreneurs, reinforcing the value of hands-on learning and community partnerships





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