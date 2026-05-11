Newsom commutes all 548 California death sentences to life without parole

Outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted all 548 death sentences in the state to life without parole, citing opposition to state-sanctioned killing. The state Supreme Court will have final say in hundreds of cases.

Outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted all 548 death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The decision was announced in a three-page letter addressed to all Californians as Newsom nears the end of his second and final four-year term.

His office said the prisoners include 529 men and 19 women. Newsom said he acted because he firmly believes that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us. He added that after nearly 30 years in public office, he has come to understand the limits of what government can justly accomplish.

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Newsom Takes Responsibility For Commutations

He also said, as Governor, I alone bear responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as I alone would bear responsibility for each execution. The state Supreme Court will have the final say in hundreds of those cases, meaning the commutations are not yet final for all prisoners. Newsom previously declared a moratorium on executions in March 2019, about two months after first taking office.

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He has said in the past that it is wrong for the government to kill its citizens and that capital punishment in practice has discriminated against mentally ill people and people of colour. The prisoners granted clemency include Charles Ng, convicted of 11 murders committed with Leonard Lake in one of California's most notorious serial murder cases. Randy Kraft, known as the Scorecard Killer, was convicted of 16 murders and suspected in many more killings of young men.

David Carpenter, known as the Trailside Killer, was convicted of multiple murders and sexual assaults in Northern California. Joseph Naso, a serial killer known as the Alphabet Murders killer, was convicted of killing four women in Northern California whose first and last names shared matching initials. Newsom, a Democrat who previously served as mayor of San Francisco and lieutenant governor, is expected to become one of the Democrats' frontrunners to run for president in 2028.

ACLU Applauds End To Death Penalty

The announcement comes as he prepares to leave office after eight years. The American Civil Liberties Union applauded the decision. Executive Director Anthony Romero said in a statement, These commutations reflect what justice demands: an end to a racist, error-prone, and inhumane punishment that has burdened California for far too long. The ACLU is involved in an ongoing legal challenge to California's death penalty statute, alleging it is racially discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Patricia Wenskunas, founder of the California advocacy nonprofit Crime Survivors, which opposed the abolition of the death penalty, criticised Newsom's decision. She said, My heart hurts for every one of the victims and every one of their family members, calling the decision offensive and outrageous. The US debate over capital punishment intensified recently after a failed execution in Tennessee on September 30 involving condemned killer Christa Pike.

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Federal Execution Plans Spark Scrutiny

The death penalty came under further scrutiny after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to livestream the planned firing-squad execution of Nidal Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people and wounding more than 30 others in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Texas on November 5, 2009. President Donald Trump later ruled out a livestream of the execution, but Hasan is still scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3.

About 15 countries still actively execute people, according to human rights group Amnesty International. The death penalty remains on the books in 27 US states, although executions are concentrated in a handful of them. More than 20 states have abolished capital punishment altogether. California has the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere.