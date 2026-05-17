Over 50s Job Hunters Use Botox on CVs to Combat Ageism

The article discusses the rise of 'botoxing' one's CV to hide age and make oneself appear more hireable, particularly for over 50s job hunters. It highlights the challenges faced by experienced workers in finding new roles and the reasons behind ageism in the job market.

It had been nearly a year since the mum of one, 52, had lost her £63k a year job in logistics, and she was beginning to suspect it was her age that was stopping her from getting hired.

She decided to 'botox' her CV to make her appear younger – and she's one of thousands doing it.

'Botoxing' your CV is a way of hiding your age when applying to a job to make you appear more hireable – like erasing your date of birth and only listing your recent job experience. This trend is on the rise. Up to 44 per cent of workers aged 45 plus have altered their age on CVs to combat ageism according to 55/Redefined, a firm that encourages companies to employ older workers.

Experts say age is one of the main reasons behind why over 50s job hunters can't get a role. The average age of someone who becomes undesirable to recruiters is 55, according to research from the not-for-profit Centre for Ageing Better. Lidia, who lives with her 22-year-old daughter near Woking, Surrey, had been helping to run a logistics department for a high-end London firm for over a year.

With her glittering CV filled with years of experience, she assumed she'd easily find another role. But after months of applying for jobs, including roles advertising salaries £20,000 lower than what she earnt in her previous job, she STILL hadn't been hired. She began to leave off her date of birth and only included details of the past four years' worth of job experience to make her age less obvious.

She started to think about the skills she picked up when she was younger, and how they could help her get a job now. Earlier in her career, she had taken a nine-year break to care for her daughter, during which she decided to train as a yoga teacher and personal trainer. She decided to pick up small fitness teaching jobs to help her pay the bills, earning about £100 a month.

Her hard work has paid off – with her botox-ed CV at hand as well, she's finally been offered a job as a personal trainer at her local gym. She starts later this month. While it's a great temporary job, Lidia's pay for personal training isn't set – she doesn't get paid until she secures clients. She's had a massive confidence boost, and she's confident her botox-ed CV will boost her chance of getting hired.

She still hopes that Botox-ing her CV means she will get a better-paid corporate job in the future – and her dreams of buying that villa in Portugal will again become a reality





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Ageism Botoxing CV Job Market Over 50S Personal Trainer

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