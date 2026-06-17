Over 60? You Could Claim These Benefits Even If Still Working

Financial expert Vicky Parry reveals at least nine discounts, freebies, and entitlements available to those aged 60 and over, many of which do not require retirement or state pension status. The benefits span travel, dining, entertainment, retail, and healthcare, offering significant savings for older adults across the UK. Eligibility varies by region, with special provisions for London residents and specific age thresholds for certain offers.

Vicky Parry from Money Magpie has highlighted numerous financial benefits available to individuals aged 60 and over, many of which can be claimed even if they are still working and have not yet entered retirement or begun receiving a state pension.

While the state pension age is currently 66 and set to rise to 67, these age-related concessions are accessible much earlier. The benefits include a mix of price reductions and completely free services across various sectors. Eligibility for free bus travel differs by region. In most of England, the free bus pass is only available from state pension age, but London residents can apply for a free pass from age 60.

The pass originally allowed unlimited all-day travel, but in many areas it is now restricted to off-peak hours, typically defined as 9am to 11pm Monday through Friday and all day on weekends. Those with a Disabled Person's Bus Pass retain full-time travel rights.

For coach travel, over-60s in England and Wales can purchase a Senior Coachcard for £15 (plus postage) to get a third off all National Express journeys, plus special £15 return fares on certain days when booked in advance. A Senior Railcard costs £30 per year or £70 for three years, offering discounts on many rail tickets, including some First Class and Advance fares, but exclusions apply during peak morning hours in London and the South East.

It can be bought online, at staffed stations, or by phone. In London, a 60+ Oyster Photocard allows free travel on TfL services from 9am on weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays, which is beneficial for both residents and visitors. Dining discounts include 'early bird' offers at many restaurants and cafés.

For example, Dobbies Garden Centres serves a main course and cake for £12 on weekdays from noon to 3pm. Iceland and The Food Warehouse give a 10 percent discount to over-60s every Tuesday with no minimum spend. Cinema and theatre concessions are widespread. ODEON's Silver Screen matinées cost £2 and include complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits.

The National Theatre offers £20 off midweek matinées, while the Royal Shakespeare Company provides a 20 percent discount for over-65s on specific shows. For eyewear, Specsavers gives a 20 percent discount on purchases of £70 or more, covering frames, lenses, and extras. Boots runs an Over 60s rewards scheme that doubles Advantage Card points and includes prize draws and additional points at Boots Hearingcare





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Over 60 Benefits Senior Discounts Free Bus Pass Senior Railcard 60+ Oyster Photocard Coach Discounts Early Bird Dining Cinema Concessions Specsavers Discount Boots Rewards

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