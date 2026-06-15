Over-prescription of Acid Reflux Drugs Sparks Health Concerns

Millions of Britons are taking proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) like omeprazole for years, despite guidelines recommending short-term use. Experts warn of serious side effects and urge lifestyle changes as first-line treatment.

When introduced in the 1990s, proton-pump inhibitors ( PPI s) like omeprazole seemed like a miracle cure for the misery of acid reflux . These cheap and effective tablets promised quick relief with few side effects, quickly becoming one of the most commonly prescribed drugs in the UK.

Today, around ten million Britons regularly take omeprazole or similar drugs such as lansoprazole, costing the National Health Service about £300 million annually. However, the soaring number of prescriptions-some 75 million a year-has sparked growing concern among medical experts. Though intended for short-term use (typically four to eight weeks), many patients remain on these medications for years or even decades, often without regular review.

Accumulating evidence suggests that long-term use of PPIs can disrupt the digestive system, leaving patients vulnerable to stomach infections, nutrient deficiencies, and an increased risk of chronic diseases. Studies have linked prolonged PPI use to kidney disease, osteoporosis, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and even certain cancers. Experts are now calling for urgent changes to prescribing guidelines to curb what they describe as 'unnecessary' and 'lazy medicine.

' They advocate for greater emphasis on lifestyle modifications, such as dietary changes, weight loss, and stress reduction, which can effectively manage or even cure the underlying causes of reflux in many cases. Additionally, they recommend regular medication reviews to prevent patients from remaining on repeat prescriptions indefinitely. Clinical gastrointestinal scientist Professor Anthony Hobson, who has worked with acid reflux patients for 35 years, describes the prevalence of PPIs as 'a huge problem.

' He says, 'Millions are unnecessarily taking tablets that aren't doing anything to cure their problem, and could be doing serious harm. These medications are extremely effective short-term for treating symptoms of acid reflux, but far too many patients are started on a PPI, get their reflux under control, and then are left on the drug for years, creating other problems.

' Around one in five Britons suffers from acid reflux, where stomach acid leaks into the oesophagus and throat, causing a burning sensation, chest pain, nausea, sore throat, and bad breath. While some experience only intermittent symptoms, others are diagnosed with gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD), a chronic condition that, left untreated, can permanently damage the oesophageal lining, leading to inflammation, ulcers, and an increased risk of oesophageal cancer.

The primary causes of reflux are a loose valve between the oesophagus and stomach, or a hiatus hernia where the top of the stomach pushes upward, preventing the valve from closing properly. These structural issues are often aggravated by dietary and lifestyle factors: high-fat foods, alcohol, caffeine, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, and stress.

'Burgers, hot dogs, and fish and chips are common triggers, as fat takes a long time to digest, causing the stomach to back up and push acid into the oesophagus,' explains Professor Hobson. 'Caffeine, a muscle relaxant, can loosen the stomach valve, so too much tea and coffee can be problematic. Spicy foods and acidic items like lemons and oranges are also culprits, while excess weight puts extra pressure on the gut.

' He emphasizes that many patients-even those with a hiatus hernia-can manage their reflux by altering daily routines and diet. Cutting out trigger foods, losing weight, reducing stress, and using over-the-counter antacids like Rennie or Gaviscon to neutralise leaked acid can help reduce or even eliminate symptoms within weeks.

'We're long overdue new guidelines, more safeguards, and greater awareness of risks,' Professor Hobson concludes. 'Instead of automatically writing a prescription, GPs should ask patients to try lifestyle changes first. And for those already on PPIs, regular medication reviews are crucial to reassess whether they still need them.

' With millions of patients potentially at risk, the call for a shift in clinical practice is becoming impossible to ignore





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