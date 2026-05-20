Overnight Phone Call Between Trump and Netanyahu Over Striking Iran: Netanyahu's Doubts, Trump's Peacemaking Efforts

The U.S.-led war on Iran, which began in the war's opening days, has resulted in a dramatic phone call between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, with disagreements over military strikes dominating the conversation. Trump's administration aims to negotiate a peace deal with Iran but has been met with skepticism by the Israeli Prime Minister who believes that further negotiations will not lead to a successful outcome. The discussion occurred at a crucial juncture in the escalating conflict between the two nations, with both leaders vying for power and jurisdiction.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu clashed over striking Iran in a 'dramatic' overnight phone call, hours after a failed plot to topple Tehran's regime in the war's opening days was exposed.

The call was described as 'lengthy and dramatic,' according to Israel's Channel 12. The Israeli outlet notes that Netanyahu increasingly doubts further negotiations with Tehran will yield a peace deal and wants to resume military strikes. Trump, meanwhile, wants to push harder for an agreement in which Iran abandons its nuclear weapons program before any return to war





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