Overwhelming Majority Dismiss Missing Husband's Kidnapping Claim

After six days of his absence, Lee Andrews, the missing husband of former glamour model Katie Price, has sparked controversy with claims he has been kidnapped. However, a poll conducted by Daily Mail revealed overwhelmingly that only two percent of readers believed the claim to be genuine while the remaining 86% maintained that Andrews is merely hiding from mounting pressure. Meanwhile, his wife has released his last communication as well as summoned her close friend and former Apprentice contestant Luisa Zissman to help in the search for him. Andrews' mother has also expressed doubt about Price's theory of kidnapping.

You spoke, but has the universe responded? Well, apparently it has, with an overwhelming 86% of you dismissing elaborate claims that Lee Andrews , the currently missing fourth husband of former glamour model Katie Price , has been kidnapped.

Andrews has been absent for six days after stepping away from his social media platforms and 'going dark' on his new wife, who believes he has been driven off in the back of a van after receiving a series of bizarre messages from the delusional businessman. However, Daily Mail readers were having none of it after responding to our poll on Wednesday, with almost all of you convinced that Andrews, 43, is merely hiding from mounting pressure.

Just two percent of voters felt the businessman could be in genuine danger, while a further 11% admitted his outlandish claims just don't add up. That left an inconsequential one percent to admit they didn't know, one way or the other





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Lee Andrews Katie Price Missing Kidnapped Travel Ban Facebook Messenger Whatsapp Black Site Villa Trusted Network Mounting Pressure Delusional Businessman

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