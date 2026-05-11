Owen Cooper, 16, Claims Awards Season Clean Sweep at BAFTAs

BAFTAs broadcast on January 16, 2023, with Owen Cooper giving a heartwarming speech on how attending awards show after award show helped him stay motivated in his acting career leading to both personal and professional achievements.

Owen Cooper has become one of the most decorated young actors in history after completing his awards season clean sweep at Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards.

The Adolescence star, 16, still has a busy few weeks ahead though, as he is also in the middle of his GCSE exams. He has won an acting gong at all of the major American TV awards and became the youngest winner of the Best Supporting Actor award at both the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards.

Now with a BAFTA under his belt, he has become one of the most decorated young actors at just 16 years old, and for his first ever acting role. Owen plans to sit his GCSEs and then leave school after about six months. Adolescence received a staggering 11 nominations before winning in the Best Supporting Actor category, Best Actor category for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actress for Christine Tremarco, and the Limited Drama category





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Awards Celebrities Showbiz Owen Cooper BAFTA TV Awards Adolescence Golden Globes Emmy Awards Critics Choice Gotham Awards Independent Spirit Awards National Television Awards GCSE Exams Mock Papers Stephen Graham Erin Doherty Christine Tremarco

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