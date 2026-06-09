Oxford and Moderna Develop mRNA Vaccine to Prevent Cancer in Lynch Syndrome Patients

A new mRNA vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and Moderna, aims to train the immune system to stop pre-cancerous cells from turning into cancer in people with Lynch syndrome. The Intercept-Lynch trial, launching this summer, will test the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, with the potential to prevent multiple cancer types linked to the hereditary condition.

A groundbreaking cancer prevention vaccine targeting individuals at high risk of bowel and ovarian cancer has been developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with pharmaceutical company Moderna .

A new clinical trial set to launch this summer will evaluate whether the vaccine can train the immune system to identify and eradicate pre-cancerous cells in people with Lynch syndrome, thereby preventing cancer from developing. This initiative marks Moderna's first venture into cancer prevention using its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Researchers at Oxford believe the approach could be adapted for other cancer types in the future.

Lynch syndrome affects approximately one in 300 people in England, equivalent to around 175,000 individuals, yet only about 5% are aware they have the condition. This genetic disorder significantly increases the risk of several cancers, particularly bowel, womb, and ovarian cancer, as well as stomach, pancreatic, kidney, and skin cancers. It is estimated that Lynch syndrome contributes to about 1,100 bowel cancer cases annually in England and raises the lifetime risk of developing bowel cancer by roughly 80%.

The Intercept-Lynch trial is part of a scientific collaboration between the University of Oxford and Moderna, with support from Cancer Research UK. In the initial phase, participants will receive the mRNA-4194 vaccine, after which researchers will analyze immune responses, determine the optimal dosage, and confirm safety. The second phase, slated to begin in 2027, will involve multiple centers across the UK, including Oxford.

Professor David Church, a Cancer Research UK senior fellow at Oxford's Centre for Human Genetics and the trial's lead investigator, explained that people with Lynch syndrome inherit a defective gene involved in DNA repair. The vaccine's goal is to train the immune system to recognize abnormal cells and stop them from becoming cancerous. In Lynch syndrome, DNA mutations accumulate, increasing the likelihood that cells will turn malignant.

The vaccine aims to make these mutations visible to the immune system, enabling it to target and destroy pre-cancerous cells before they progress. Prof Church described the mRNA vaccine as an "instruction manual" that guides the body to attack these abnormal cells. He noted that, similar to many vaccines, booster doses might be necessary over time.

The vaccine could be transformative for Lynch syndrome carriers, even those who have already had one cancer type, because individuals with the syndrome face lifelong cancer risks.

"People with Lynch syndrome are at risk of cancers over their entire lives," he said. "So, it's very common, for instance, a woman to have a first cancer of her womb, and then some years later have a bowel cancer, or vice versa. The targets we've chosen for the vaccine were chosen based on their sharedness across multiple cancer types in Lynch syndrome, so we think they should provide broad protection, if the vaccine works.

" Regarding broader applications beyond Lynch syndrome, Prof Church stated that demonstrating the immune system can be trained to recognize cancer-related alterations would establish a proof of principle with generalizable insights for preventing other cancers. David Berman, chief development officer at Moderna, added: "By applying mRNA technology earlier in the patient journey, we aim to harness the immune system when it can have the greatest impact.

We are proud to bring this innovation to the UK, building on our long-standing collaboration with leading UK institutions to advance mRNA research and development.

" The trial represents a significant step toward using immunotherapy for cancer prevention, offering hope for a condition that currently lacks proactive medical interventions beyond intensive screening. The use of mRNA technology, which has proven effective in infectious disease vaccines, could revolutionize prevention strategies for hereditary cancer syndromes. If successful, the vaccine might eventually be expanded to target other high-risk populations, potentially reducing the global burden of multiple cancer types.

Researchers emphasize that while the vaccine is not a cure for existing cancers, it could drastically lower incidence rates among those with Lynch syndrome, improving long-term survival and quality of life. Ongoing monitoring and long-term studies will be essential to assess durability of immune response and real-world effectiveness. The collaboration between academia, industry, and cancer charities underscores a multidisciplinary approach to tackling complex genetic cancer risks.

Public awareness and genetic testing for Lynch syndrome remain critical, as most carriers are undiagnosed and therefore unable to benefit from preventive measures like this vaccine. Should the Intercept-Lynch trial yield positive results, regulatory approval and healthcare integration will be the next milestones, potentially making the vaccine available within the next decade. This development highlights the expanding role of mRNA platforms beyond infectious diseases, opening new frontiers in precision medicine and oncology





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Lynch Syndrome Cancer Prevention Vaccine Mrna Technology University Of Oxford Moderna Intercept-Lynch Trial Genetic Cancer Risk Immunotherapy

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