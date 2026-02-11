Oxford Street Pedestrian Zone Faces Cyclist Defiance and Accessibility Concerns

One week after Oxford Street was pedestrianised, officials call the response phenomenal while critics cite cyclists ignoring the ban, longer journey times and accessibility problems.

One week after Oxford Street was pedestrianised, Transport for London officials say the response has been phenomenal, though critics point to cyclists ignoring the ban, longer journey times and accessibility problems.

Almost 1km (0.62 miles) of the shopping destination between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street was pedestrianised on 26 October by the mayor. Helen Cansick, head of investment planning at Transport for London (TfL), said this was the first week of a very long programme of investment and transformation.

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She added: We are going to see 50 new trees by the spring, more benches and seating area and then over the course of time we will completely improve the place, level all the road surfaces and make sure it is a really beautiful space that people can enjoy. The completed project is expected to cost £150m, which includes the cost of highway changes.

London mayor Sadiq Khan described the launch on 26 October as a momentous day for London and said the changes marked the first phase of efforts to lift the street out of decline. Many shoppers and visitors told BBC London they welcomed the changes, saying the street felt safer and more pleasant without traffic. Some stores reported increased footfall.

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Cyclists Ignore Pedestrian Ban

However, concerns continue about cyclists continuing to use the street, with no visible enforcement when BBC London visited on Monday morning. One TfL officer told the Standard that roughly seven in ten cyclists refused to comply with requests to dismount, and another faced hostility including racial abuse and being pushed by teenagers. New signs installed overnight asked cyclists to dismount and walk through the zone, but footage showed many continuing to ride.

On Friday night, hundreds joined the guerilla cycling movement Critical Mass to swamp the street, according to witnesses. TfL traffic cameras captured dozens of bicycles within the bollards meant to dissuade traffic. Some riders used dockless hire e-bikes from firms including Forest and Lime, despite pledges that geofencing would stop their motors in the restricted zone. Witnesses said at least one bystander had their phone stolen as they filmed the passing peloton.

Tom Fyans, from the London Cycling Campaign, said: It feels a bit quieter than a week on. I think cyclists are getting used to the idea that they cannot cycle down this route and they will be finding alternative routes. You are going to get a handful who are not going to follow the rules and we need to keep working on that.

But given that there are thousands of cyclists coming through each day previously, I think we are going to see a few teething problems and eventually that will get better. A TfL spokesperson previously said riders were obliged to follow the rules. We are working with dockless hire companies and delivery companies to ensure this is made clear and will continue to monitor and review as required, they added.

Journey Times Increase Substantially

TfL said that, alongside barriers and signage, it was working with e-bike hire companies to enforce strict geo-fencing in the pedestrianised zone. Critics of the scheme have raised concerns about its wider impact on journeys through the West End, particularly for bus passengers and other road users. Michael Bolt, of the Marylebone Association, said: Bus users have lost a number of routes, which means they have already got an extra 5-10 minutes on interchanges.

Now they are finding that the time it is taking to get through the area is increasing substantially. He added that pedestrians should not have to dodge cyclists or be intimidated into moving out of their way, and warned the scheme risks becoming a free-for-all without constant vigilance, a properly funded management plan and effective, enforceable restrictions. The mayor took control of Oxford Street from Westminster Council and has said the plans will continue to be tested and refined.

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Councillor Tim Barnes, deputy leader of Westminster Council, said the changes had taken out a key route for cyclists. He said: At the moment, we just do not know where this level of bike traffic can sensibly go. It is not just about looking at where in any one stretch they should be, it is how you create continuous paths. The problem with taking Oxford Street out was that it was London's primary east-west route.

Every journey time is going to be longer as a result of that. Buses are taking longer, taxis are taking longer, emergency vehicles are going to take longer to get where they need to be. Cyclists are just one of the many users who are going to lose out in terms of journey times and convenience. Accessibility issues have also been raised.

Accessibility Issues for Disabled Pedestrians

Disability campaigner Mik Scarlett said the anti-terror bollards installed to prevent cars from driving into the pedestrianised zone made navigating Oxford Street in his wheelchair difficult. He branded the bollards as inactive discrimination, telling the Telegraph that it is almost like people with disabilities do not matter because it is much more important that everyone remains safe. He stated that they cannot get into the area.

Susan Hall, leader of the City Hall Conservatives group in the London Assembly, accused the mayor of pushing through the Oxford Street plan with little regard for those who had warned of the consequences. She told the Daily Mail that her biggest concern is safety. She went to Oxford Street recently and found gridlock traffic around it, which is what she said would happen.

While it is easy for able-bodied people to get around, those with disabilities who need to get a bus to where they are going on Oxford Street now cannot. Hall argued that this has been pushed through by Sadiq Khan because, in her view, he will not stand again and wants a legacy to leave behind. More than 600 people and groups who responded to TfL's consultation on pedestrianisation said they were concerned about cyclists ignoring the ban.

However, transport bosses insisted that alternate routes and the sheer number of pedestrians would significantly deter cyclists from using Oxford Street. Locals had warned of congestion on the roads around Oxford Street, and their fears were realized. BBC London also witnessed an ambulance being diverted around the pedestrianised section while responding to an emergency call on Monday morning.

The Mayor's Office said the scheme would continue to be reviewed and refined, with further major works not due to begin until spring. The situation highlights the tension between urban revitalization goals and the practical realities of enforcement and accessibility in one of London's most critical commercial hubs. The ongoing defiance of the cycling ban threatens to undermine the entire £150 million investment if effective solutions are not found quickly.