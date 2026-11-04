Oxford Street Pedestrianization Sparks Emergency Access Debate

London Mayor Sadiq Khan defends the £150 million Oxford Street pedestrian scheme after Westminster officials claim ambulances face delays at new barriers, a claim denied by emergency services.

Concerns regarding emergency vehicle access have emerged following the implementation of the pedestrianisation scheme on Oxford Street, initiated by London Mayor Lord Sadiq Khan on October 26. The £150 million project bans bicycles, cars, buses, and taxis from a half-mile section of the country's busiest shopping street, aiming to install benches and trees to revitalize the area.

Emergency Access Concerns Raised

Timothy Barnes, deputy leader of the Conservative-run Westminster Council, expressed fears that the new barriers could delay ambulance response times. He shared footage on social media showing an ambulance with flashing blue lights stopping at the barrier-fronted entrance near the zone defined by Orchard Street and Great Portland Street. In the video, marshals were seen approaching the vehicle and speaking with paramedics before it proceeded along neighboring Regent Street.

Also read Oxford Street Pedestrian Zone Faces Cyclist Defiance and Accessibility Concerns

Barnes argued that padlocked barriers requiring manual raising for emergency vehicles risk making progress slow and difficult. He noted that even one minute lost en route to a patient could be critical, stating he hoped the incident was not life-critical. He further claimed that new lightweight black and white bollards along Regent Street make approaching the main barriers harder for emergency crews.

Official Denials and Clarifications

Transport for London and the London Ambulance Service have firmly denied that the changes have caused any operational delays. A Transport for London spokesperson stated that the ambulance in question merely stopped to ask for directions to Old Cavendish Street, where the flagship John Lewis branch is located. Officials confirmed they facilitated the vehicle's passage and notified colleagues to lower the relevant barriers before its arrival.

Advertisement

The spokesperson emphasized that staff located near the Oxford Street safety barriers can quickly open them to allow access to any emergency vehicles requiring entry. They noted that operations were carried out exactly as agreed with emergency services, and there was no hold-up to the ambulance. The London Ambulance Service added that crews have not reported being delayed since the changes were introduced on October 26.

Competing Views on Urban Transformation

Despite official denials, tensions remain high between city planners and local representatives regarding the impact of the scheme. Lord Khan has hailed the closure as a massive moment for London, comparing the revitalized street to iconic destinations like New York's Times Square and Paris's Champs Elysées. He argues that the changes will rid the area of its tacky image and association with low-quality retail stores.

However, critics including cyclists, shoppers, and campaigners are calling for a rethink just one week into the implementation. Reports indicate that bike riders continue to cycle through the area despite signs telling them to dismount, while buses and taxis endure gridlock on West End side streets. The mayor dismissed these criticisms, asserting that Londoners have lost their sense of pride in Oxford Street and that the transformation is necessary for the capital's prestige.

Future Implementation and Monitoring

Transport for London maintains that extensive preparations were made prior to the launch, including monthly meetings with emergency services to discuss requirements and address feedback. The organization pledged to continue working with these agencies as the changes bed in. The pedestrianisation runs from Orchard Street near Selfridges to Great Portland Street near IKEA, crossing Oxford Circus, with further plans for installation of trees and benches to complete the £150 million project.