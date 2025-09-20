Oxford Union in Turmoil After Members Allegedly Celebrate Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The Oxford University Union faces a severe backlash after members allegedly mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk and attempted to silence dissent. Incoming president George Abaraonye's comments and student group chat messages have sparked outrage, leading to speaker cancellations and disciplinary action.

The Oxford University Union, a debating society with a rich history and association with prominent figures, is facing a major controversy following the alleged celebration of the assassination of conservative US influencer Charlie Kirk by some of its members. A series of messages, exposed in The Spectator, purportedly reveal students making light of Kirk's death and attempting to silence those who disagreed with their sentiments.

These messages, shared in WhatsApp groups for current and prospective members, include remarks expressing joy at Kirk's fate, with one allegedly stating he was 'looking up at us now' with a smiley face emoji, implying he had gone to hell. Another member allegedly declared no sympathy for Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk. Further escalating the situation, one student purportedly voiced support for political violence, expressing the hope that 'some of the more cowardly f*****s get scsred'. This disturbing behavior has sparked outrage and prompted serious consequences. \The controversy centers on comments made by the incoming president of the Oxford Union, George Abaraonye, who is reported to have written, 'Charlie Kirk got shot, let's f****** go' in a group chat. While Abaraonye has since deleted the messages and issued an apology, claiming his words were as insensitive as Kirk's, the damage has been done. The Oxford Union itself, under its outgoing leadership, has condemned Abaraonye's remarks, clarifying that they do not reflect the views of the current leadership or the committee. The Union has initiated disciplinary proceedings in response to complaints filed against Abaraonye. The incident has caused significant repercussions, including the cancellation of scheduled appearances by prestigious speakers. Josh Wolfe, a millionaire entrepreneur, withdrew his invitation to speak at the Oxford Union, citing the need for cultural leadership to 'celebrate peace and coexistence and civil discourse and denounce violence'. The situation has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, with some members reportedly considering canceling their Union membership due to safety concerns related to the messages shared. The University of Oxford has also issued a statement deploring any behavior endorsing violence or intimidation, reiterating its commitment to the values of its community. The Oxford Union, dating back to 1823, is an independent entity and has previously hosted notable figures like Malcolm X. \In response to the mounting criticism, Abaraonye explained to the student newspaper Cherwell that his comments were made impulsively in a moment of shock upon learning of the shooting. He emphasized that his remarks did not reflect his true values and reiterated that no one deserves to be a victim of political violence, regardless of their views. Despite the apology, the incident has raised concerns about the culture within the Oxford Union and the potential for intolerance of conservative viewpoints. The scandal brings into question the standards of conduct expected from members and the role of the Union in promoting open and respectful debate. The investigation by the Union is expected to decide the fate of Abaraonye. The backlash has intensified, prompting internal reviews and external scrutiny, which are likely to have a lasting impact on the debating society's reputation and future activities. The entire affair illustrates the challenges of maintaining a civil and inclusive environment in the face of deeply held political divisions, highlighting the importance of open discourse and tolerance within any institution





