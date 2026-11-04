Oxford University Faces Backlash Over Tutor Matt Rattley

St Hilda's College tutor Matt Rattley faces criticism from graduates and staff over his attire during biochemistry lectures at Oxford University.

Graduates of St Hilda's College have formally complained to Oxford University regarding the conduct of biochemistry tutor Matt Rattley. The complaint centers on his choice of attire during lectures, which includes heavy makeup, skimpy dresses, and large prosthetic breasts. Three former students stated that this presentation creates an intimidating and hostile environment for female students.

Complaints Regarding Tutor Attire

The three college graduates wrote directly to the college administration expressing their deep concern. They argued that Rattley's behavior violates the dignity of women in a professional academic setting. The letter stated it would be reasonable for students to feel humiliated or offended by such displays.

Also read Oxford University Faces Harassment Allegations Over Lecturer Matt Rattley

The complainants noted that if Rattley identifies as a trans woman, he could easily choose more demure clothing. Instead, they described his appearance as resembling a pornographic pantomime character. This style is seen as deliberately inviting comment and making students uncomfortable.

Staff Reactions and Distress

One Oxford academic shared details of a session held during a summer heatwave. She reported that Rattley sat with his legs apart in a miniskirt while wearing visible underwear. She described the experience as feeling like sexual harassment without consent.

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This staff member missed mandatory training sessions due to the distress caused by being near Rattley. She expressed doubt about her own sanity when others treated his dress as normal. Other staff members echoed these feelings of discomfort in private discussions.

Institutional Response and History

Oxford University has refused to take disciplinary action against Rattley. The institution issued a statement affirming its commitment to inclusivity and respect. It emphasized that all community members should feel valued and able to express themselves.

St Hilda's College was founded as a refuge for female education. It operated as a women-only college for more than a century before becoming co-ed in 2008. Critics question what the suffragist founder would think of current policies allowing such attire.

Comparisons and Broader Context

The situation resembles a case in Canada where a woodwork teacher was suspended for similar attire. Parents there revolted against the display of fake breasts in a high school setting. That teacher faced immediate suspension unlike Rattley.

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Observers note that Oxford has recently removed a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II over colonialism concerns. The university also implemented compulsory unconscious bias training following Black Lives Matter protests. These actions are cited as examples of institutional prioritization.