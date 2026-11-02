Oxford University Faces Harassment Allegations Over Lecturer Matt Rattley

Critics demand action as Oxford lecturer Matt Rattley's attire sparks harassment claims. St Hilda's College receives complaints about inappropriate behavior in academic settings.

St Hilda's College at Oxford University is facing intense scrutiny and formal complaints regarding the conduct of lecturer Matt Rattley. Concerns have been raised by students, graduates, and advocacy groups about his professional attire and its impact on female students and staff. The controversy centers on whether his actions create a hostile or intimidating educational environment for women within the institution.

Formal Complaints And Harassment Concerns

Sex Matters, a prominent gender-critical advocacy organization, has publicly criticized the university for its lack of response to the situation. The group stated that it appeared no one at Oxford had questioned whether Mr. Rattley's actions might amount to harassment of female students. They emphasized that there is no evidence suggesting he identifies as a woman. The organization called on the university to end what they described as inappropriate behavior immediately.

Also read Oxford Lecturer Matt Rattley Criticised for Wearing Fake Breasts

The lecturer, who teaches biochemistry, has already drawn significant online attention due to his distinctive appearance. Reports indicate he frequently wears women's clothing, makeup, and large prosthetic breasts while teaching. Last week, three college graduates, including a leading clinical psychologist, wrote to St Hilda's College. They expressed concerns that Mr. Rattley's behavior violates women's dignity and creates an environment that is intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating, and offensive.

St Hilda's College has received at least three formal letters of complaint regarding the matter. These include a letter from the parent of a current undergraduate student. Some complainants have alleged that the situation constitutes sexual harassment against both female students and teachers. Mr. Rattley was appointed as a non-stipendiary lecturer in 2023 and has posted images of himself on social media. In these posts, he is seen wearing prosthetic breasts with low-cut tops.

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Witness Accounts Of Uncomfortable Training

Fiona McAnena, the director of campaigns at Sex Matters, expressed deep concern over the university's stance. She stated that it is unlikely lawmakers ever intended to normalize and protect a bearded man wearing giant fake breasts to teach young women at university. She questioned whether the behavior is appropriate or might make students feel uncomfortable. Ms. McAnena argued that transgender demands have muddied the waters, allowing normal standards of behavior to be undermined.

She suggested that those in authority do not intervene for fear of upsetting the transgender lobby. Consequently, she noted that the impact on women does not seem to feature in the university's calculations. She urged leaders to show respect for female colleagues and students by calling time on insulting behavior. Oxford University has stated that it does not comment on individual personnel matters. The university advises that any students with concerns should go through established university or college procedures.

At the weekend, an Oxford academic shared their experience attending training events alongside Mr. Rattley. They told The Mail on Sunday that they missed most sessions because being around him was so distressing. During one presentation, the academic sat in the front row and felt the large prosthetic breasts were in their face. They described not knowing where to look during the session.

Culture Of Silence And Institutional Response

The academic described the worst part of the experience as seeing others behave as though he was dressed normally. They felt hideous and disrespectful while those around them pretended it was acceptable. This created a sense of doubt about their own sanity. Another session occurred during the summer heatwave. Mr. Rattley was seen sitting with his legs apart in a miniskirt with visible underwear. He was flanked by two admiring young women who were wearing long dresses.

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The witness noted that many female staff members appeared to fawn over him. They described him as intimidating due to his height and imposing presence, even without his high heels. The academic felt that the situation resembled sexual harassment. They felt forced to participate in someone's sexual fetish without choice. They compared the experience to being forced to watch pornography. They felt that objecting would risk their job security.

After the training, the academic sent feedback to the organizers. They asked how the organizers would respond if a female trainer wore a strap-on penis at an event. Another Oxford lecturer revealed that students and academics fear speaking out publicly. They noted that while the university supports free speech in abstract, it reacts harshly to comments about identifiable members.

Broader Implications For University Conduct

The reluctance to speak out stems from a fear of professional repercussions. One lecturer privately asked a fellow at St Hilda's about any actions being taken regarding the situation. The incident highlights tensions between institutional policies on conduct and individual expression. Advocacy groups argue that dignity and comfort of female students must be prioritized. The university maintains its position of not commenting on individual personnel issues.

As the controversy grows, the demand for clear guidelines on professional attire increases. Critics argue that the current lack of intervention undermines respect for female members of the community. The case has sparked a broader debate about the boundaries of acceptable behavior in academic settings. Stakeholders are calling for a balanced approach that respects all community members. The outcome of this situation may influence how similar cases are handled in the future.