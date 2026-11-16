Oxide Games Ashes of the Singularity 2 Review: Scale Without Substance

Ashes of the Singularity 2 delivers colossal RTS battles with intuitive army management, but a weak campaign, generic UEF faction, and generative AI issues undermine the experience.

Oxide Games has released the highly anticipated sequel Ashes of the Singularity 2, a real-time strategy title that promises to let players command truly colossal armies on a massive scale. While the game successfully captures the epic scope of its predecessor, allowing players to control huge globs of units in explosion-riddled battles, it struggles to evolve beyond the original formula. The sequel offers little new mechanical depth to build upon existing strengths while largely failing to address the fundamental weaknesses that plagued the first game. Players seeking a refined tactical experience may find the core loop repetitive, as the sheer size of engagements often overshadows strategic nuance.

Intuitive Army Control Mechanics

For a game of this magnitude, Ashes of the Singularity 2 is remarkably easy to control, offering a streamlined interface that minimizes the need to navigate through complex menus. Base-building remains a familiar RTS affair where players construct production buildings, resource harvesters, and defensive structures with standard efficiency. The recruitment system introduces a more interesting twist by automatically assigning recruited units into armies at the moment of creation. Players queue up desired units and assign a rally point, causing all units to assemble in a single, manageable group that can be controlled with a number key.

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This system allows for the oversight of multiple armies simultaneously, as they move and attack with intuitive behavior, though pathfinding algorithms still struggle with narrow passes and rough terrain. In the heat of battle, players can replenish destroyed units with a single button press or set armies to reinforce automatically, encouraging the construction of production facilities near the frontline. The user interface design further enhances accessibility by allowing direct construction of harvester buildings from resource nodes and displaying upgrade buttons on relevant structures. Every action is accessible through shortcuts, on-screen indicators, or a single menu layer, significantly reducing micromanagement friction.

Gameplay Limitations and Faction Issues

However, this convenience comes at the cost of finer tactical control, as unit recruitment is bottlenecked to one unit per production building type regardless of how many buildings exist. This restriction means that building an army composed of specific units, such as aerial forces, takes longer and results in armies with similar shapes. Aerial units remain a weak point in the gameplay, as they are easily countered by anti-aircraft emplacements and do not match the speed of ground units in mixed armies. These air units tend to fly off and get obliterated, making them less reliable in complex engagements compared to the robust ground forces.

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The sequel introduces a new faction called the United Earth Forces, which serves as the sole focus of the game's campaign. Unfortunately, this faction is the least interesting in the game, described as a deeply vanilla sci-fi army composed of standard tanks, jets, and tiny human soldiers. These soldiers get instantly lost once the match scales up, making the faction visually and mechanically unimpressive compared to the mechs of the Post-Human Coalition or the robotic insects of the AI Substrate. While the UEF features a giant tank that functions as a mobile base, it lacks the unique dreadnought units seen in other factions, such as the laser-firing squid or the blimp that shoots swarms.

Campaign Structure and Strategic Depth

The campaign mode is composed of ten missions, but it suffers from a terrible narrative that is described as borderline incomprehensible. Roughly half of these missions are rigid tutorials featuring passive artificial intelligence that offers virtually no challenge to the player. The second half of the campaign takes place in locations across the solar system and improves slightly by playing with the game's scale and gradually allowing the AI to operate more independently. Despite these improvements, the campaign fails to provide a compelling reason to engage with the United Earth Forces or the broader storyline.

The entire experience is overshadowed by the spectre of generative AI use, which undermines the enterprise despite the technical achievements in army management. While veteran RTS players may find stirring the soul in the sight of miles-long lines of armies clashing, the lack of innovation in faction design and the poor campaign quality hold the sequel back. Ashes of the Singularity 2 remains a visually impressive but mechanically shallow entry in the genre, relying on scale rather than substance to deliver its final punch to consumers and strategy enthusiasts.