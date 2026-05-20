Oxlade-Chamberlain's future uncertain after securing Scottish League title

The midfielder's minutes of gameplay significantly reduced during the final weeks of the season, however, his well-liked status and chances of another year with the team adds to his appeal to stay.

The 32-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain began his spell at Celtic Park brightly, scoring on his debut against Livingston and was on the bench for the post-split fixtures.

His future is uncertain after the team secured the league title for the 2025-26 season. There is a high likelihood that the team will be without him for the upcoming season as the manager's decision remains undecided. Rumors regarding managerial replacements and the team's standing in the next Premiership season, add to the uncertainty surrounding Oxlade-Chamberlain's immediate future





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Oxlade-Chamberlain Celtic Park Scottish League Title Managerial Replacement Pre-Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Mail issues delivery alert for Scottish postcodes as disruption continuesSome areas won't receive mail on time.

Read more »

Celtic must put emotion aside with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain contract call, he's not worth an extensionAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season. The club face a difficult decision regarding his future.

Read more »

No Celtic future before Scottish Cup final, says Martin O'Neill after Premiership title winMartin O'Neill does not expect discussion about the future of the Celtic manager's position before Saturday's Scottish Cup final but doubts he would 'have the energy' to continue.

Read more »

Aston Villa: Premier League overperformers on the brink of a Champions League returnEight places better off than their expected position, Aston Villa are the highest overperforming team in the Premier League.

Read more »