Ozempic Speculation Swirls Around Olivia Wilde After Slimmer Appearance

Actress Olivia Wilde has sparked renewed rumors of using Ozempic after appearing noticeably thinner at the San Francisco International Film Festival. Fans are divided, with some attributing her weight loss to fitness and age, while others suspect the use of the weight-loss drug. The story also touches on her personal life, including her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' engagement and her co-parenting relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde ’s recent appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival has ignited a fresh wave of speculation regarding her weight loss , with many questioning whether she has been utilizing the diabetes drug Ozempic .

The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker showcased a noticeably slimmer physique, prompting a flurry of comments and debate across social media platforms. Wilde opted for an outfit consisting of a long, oversized skirt and a fitted white T-shirt, which accentuated her lean arms and overall slender frame. This look, however, did little to quell the rumors that have been circulating for the past month.

While some fans attributed her appearance to natural aging and her consistently thin build, others firmly believe she has turned to semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, to achieve her current shape. The debate highlights the increasing scrutiny celebrities face regarding their bodies and the pressures to maintain a certain image. Many commenters pointed to the potential for unflattering lighting on the red carpet to distort appearances, while others defended Wilde, stating she has always been naturally slender.

The speculation surrounding Wilde’s weight loss comes on the heels of similar accusations following her appearance at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month, where she sported a tiny crop top. It’s important to note that Wilde has a long-standing commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle. She is frequently seen at the gym in Los Angeles and prioritizes a diet free from processed foods.

Her dedication to physical training is well-documented, including a rigorous regimen she followed while preparing for her role in the 2010 film *Tron: Legacy*, which involved cardio five days a week, strength training three days a week, and regular mixed martial arts classes. This history of fitness dedication adds another layer to the discussion, with some arguing that her current physique is simply the result of consistent effort and discipline.

However, the ease with which weight loss can be achieved through medications like Ozempic has led to increased skepticism and a tendency to question the authenticity of celebrity transformations. The actress’s representatives have been contacted for comment, but have yet to respond to the ongoing rumors. Beyond the focus on her appearance, Wilde’s personal life has also been a subject of public interest.

Her former boyfriend, Harry Styles, recently announced his engagement to actress Zoe Kravitz, a development that has further fueled media attention. Wilde and Styles dated for nearly two years before their split in November 2022. Simultaneously, Wilde was seen dropping off her children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, Otis and Daisy. The interaction between Wilde and Sudeikis appeared amicable, showcasing a positive co-parenting relationship despite their dramatic past.

Their relationship ended when Wilde began dating Styles during the filming of *Don't Worry Darling*. Wilde has previously denied allegations of infidelity, asserting that the narrative of her leaving Sudeikis for Styles was inaccurate. Currently, Wilde is reportedly dating art dealer Caspar Jopling. Professionally, Wilde is making a return to acting after a four-year hiatus, with upcoming roles in Gregg Araki’s *I Want Your Sex* and Tony Gilroy’s *Behemoth*, alongside Charli XCX, Pedro Pascal, and Will Arnett respectively.

This return to work signals a new chapter for Wilde, both personally and professionally, as she navigates the complexities of public scrutiny and continues to pursue her creative endeavors





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