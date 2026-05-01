P. Louise Transforms £3 Million Mansion into Fortress After Armed Robbery

Beauty mogul P. Louise has invested heavily in security upgrades for her new Cheshire mansion following a traumatic armed robbery in 2020. The property is being transformed into a high-tech fortress, reflecting her personal experience and the growth of her £100 million cosmetics empire.

Paige Louise Williams, the 33-year-old founder of P.Louise Cosmetics , has invested over £3 million in a Cheshire mansion, transforming it into a high-security fortress. The property, located near the affluent ‘golden triangle’ of Wilmslow, Alderley Edge, and Prestbury, represents a significant upgrade from her upbringing on a council estate in Droylsden.

This move comes after a traumatic armed robbery in 2020, where she and her family were held at knifepoint, an event that deeply impacted her sense of security. The mansion is undergoing extensive renovations, including a cutting-edge bunker-style security system, a £200,000 perimeter wall, and features that allow the house to effectively ‘shut down’ at the touch of a button, restricting access and movement. Williams’ journey to success is a remarkable one.

Starting with a £20,000 loan from her grandmother, she opened a small make-up salon in Prestwich and steadily built her brand into a global phenomenon. P.Louise Cosmetics is now estimated to be worth around £100 million, with revenues reaching £65 million in 2024. Her success has enabled her to provide for her family, purchasing homes for her mother and brothers, repaying her grandmother, and offering ongoing financial support.

She also maintains a separate £500,000 property in Manchester while the Cheshire mansion is completed. The scale of the security upgrades, however, has raised eyebrows among neighbours, who view the transformation as excessive. The new Cheshire home is not just a symbol of wealth but a direct response to a deeply unsettling experience. The 2020 robbery, during which her nine-year-old brother was also threatened, left a lasting impact.

Williams openly shared her fear and vulnerability on social media following the incident, expressing her belief that the attack was targeted due to her success. Beyond the security measures, Williams is also expanding her business empire with the upcoming launch of P.Louise City, a multi-million-pound ‘immersive beauty retail experience’ in Manchester’s Trafford Palazzo. This ambitious project will include unique features like a ‘Bad B*tch Juice Bar’ and a P.Louise Pharmacy, showcasing her continued drive and vision.

Despite her success, Williams remains a polarizing figure, with her lavish lifestyle attracting both admiration and criticism





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