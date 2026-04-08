PA Avoids Jail After Car Crash, Cocaine Found, and Excited Delirium Syndrome Suspected

A personal assistant, Hadiza Atunse, escapes jail time after a car crash and cocaine possession due to suspected excited delirium syndrome. She was also banned from driving for 22 months.

A 25-year-old personal assistant, Hadiza Atunse, has avoided jail time after being involved in a car crash and found with cocaine, with the court citing a suspected case of excited delirium syndrome . The incident occurred on December 10 last year when Atunse's Toyota Auris collided with a Mini Cooper, ending up in some hedges. Upon arrival, police found Atunse behaving erratically and failing to comply with instructions, including refusing a breath test.

Subsequent searches revealed a bag of Class A drugs in her possession, and it was also discovered that she was driving without insurance. The case was heard at Crewe magistrates court, where Atunse faced a potential sentence of up to 51 weeks in prison. Instead, she was fined £730 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £377. The court heard that she was suffering from what was believed to be a bout of Acute Behavioural Disturbance (ABD), or excited delirium syndrome. This condition is characterized by extreme agitation, delirium, and often autonomic dysfunction, considered a medical emergency with potential for cardiac arrest and death. Crucially, the prosecution confirmed that Atunse was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. \Atunse, who works as a personal assistant for a Lancaster-based company that cares for individuals with spinal injuries, was arrested at approximately 10:30 PM on the day of the accident in Wilmslow, Cheshire. According to the prosecution, the Mini Cooper was found in the middle of a roundabout, while Atunse's vehicle was located in the hedges on the other side. She failed to provide a sufficient breath sample at the roadside despite being given several opportunities and subsequently refused to provide a blood sample at Leighton Hospital in Crewe. An insurance check revealed that her policy had expired two weeks prior to the accident. Defense solicitor Sarah Bedford presented a mitigation plea, emphasizing the significant impact the driving ban would have on Atunse, who relies on her license for her work with spinal injury patients, including hospital appointments and shopping errands. Bedford explained that a police report indicated officers believed Atunse was suffering from ABD, a state of hyper-agitation and vulnerability that could lead to loss of consciousness or death. Bedford stated that Atunse had limited recollection of the events, describing herself as frightened and scared, and she has accepted responsibility for possessing cocaine, expressing a desire to move forward with her life.\Excited delirium syndrome, also known as acute behavioral disturbance (ABD), is not a formal diagnosis but rather an umbrella term for a cluster of conditions. These include psychiatric disorders, sepsis, substance misuse, heat exhaustion, and head injuries or seizures. About a third of ABD cases fall under this umbrella term. It is characterized by extreme mental and physiological excitement, often with features such as extreme agitation, hyperthermia, hostility, and exceptional strength and endurance without apparent fatigue. Police guidance, according to The Royal College of Emergency Medicine, stipulates that over 10% of those displaying symptoms of ExDS could be at risk of cardiac arrest related death. Anyone suspected of having ABD or ExDS should be taken directly to emergency departments, not to custody. In this specific instance, Atunse was not suspected of driving under the influence, nor was there any indication of alcohol consumption. During the mitigation by Sarah Bedford, the defense highlighted that a police report indicated officers believed Atunse was suffering from Acute Behavioural Disturbance. The report helped influence the court's decision, contributing to her receiving a fine and driving ban, rather than a custodial sentence. Atunse was banned from driving for 22 months, however, she may be able to reduce the ban by completing a drink drive awareness course





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Excited Delirium Syndrome Car Crash Cocaine Possession Driving Ban Acute Behavioural Disturbance

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