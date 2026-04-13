Paapa Essiedu Wins Olivier Award and Faces Backlash as Snape in Harry Potter Series

Actor Paapa Essiedu celebrated a Best Actor win at the Olivier Awards for his role in 'All My Sons' but revealed he has faced racist abuse and death threats after taking on the role of Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He used his acceptance speech to highlight the importance of arts funding for young people.

Paapa Essiedu , the acclaimed actor, celebrated a significant victory at the Olivier Awards , securing the Best Actor in a Supporting Role accolade for his compelling portrayal of Chris Keller in the stage play All My Sons . The win is particularly noteworthy as Essiedu prepares to take on the iconic role of Severus Snape in the highly anticipated Harry Potter television adaptation, a role that has unfortunately subjected him to distressing racist abuse and death threats .

Essiedu's triumph at the Olivier Awards, which took place on April 12th, is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the craft. The actor's performance in All My Sons, alongside Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, garnered widespread critical acclaim, ultimately leading to his deserved recognition. During his acceptance speech, Essiedu eloquently highlighted the crucial role of theater production companies in providing access and opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds, especially those with limited exposure to the arts. He fondly recalled his own formative experiences with Frantic Assembly, an organization that nurtured his creativity and opened doors to the world of theater, despite his lack of formal training or vocabulary at the time. He passionately advocated for continued funding for these vital organizations, emphasizing their importance in ensuring that future generations of aspiring theater makers have access to the same enriching experiences. The actor, currently 35, expressed gratitude for the nurturing environment that allowed him to flourish, and urged those present and watching at home to support the arts, especially those which are struggling with funding cuts year on year on year. He noted that organizations such as Ignition, Intermission, New Theatre, the National Youth Theatre, and Open Door Theatre, are working to make the arts accessible to all. Essiedu also opened up about the racist abuse he has had to endure due to his role in the new Harry Potter TV series. The news comes after the actor revealed the death threats he has received after signing up to play Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The actor has been busy filming the Harry Potter TV series in Watford ahead of its Christmas release. He was one of the first cast members officially confirmed, adding to the anticipation surrounding the adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved books. Essiedu's casting, alongside other notable actors like John Lithgow, Nick Frost, and Janet McTeer, has generated considerable excitement among fans, who eagerly await the series premiere. The challenges Essiedu has faced, including online hate, underscore the complexities and potential pitfalls of stepping into such a beloved role and the deep, and in some cases, misguided passion fans have for a series such as Harry Potter





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Paapa Essiedu Olivier Awards Best Actor All My Sons Harry Potter Severus Snape Racism Death Threats Arts Funding Theater

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