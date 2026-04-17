Packer's Terror Abroad? Victim Contacts FBI Over Suspected US and Spain Abuse

A survivor of serial offender Iain Packer has contacted the FBI amid fears his reign of abuse extended to holiday hotspots in the USA and Spain. Magdalene Robertson, who was raped by Packer as a teenager, believes his criminal behaviour continued during his international travels, and is urging authorities to share information.

A survivor of serial rapist and murderer Iain Packer believes his predatory behaviour extended to international holiday destinations, including the United States and Spain. Magdalene Robertson , who was raped by Packer at the age of 15, has taken the extraordinary step of contacting the FBI in America with her grave concerns. Packer is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Emma Caldwell and the rape and sexual assault of 22 other women, with Magdalene being one of his victims.

Magdalene has revealed that Packer visited Florida multiple times over the years, including family trips taken on Boxing Day. She provided a detailed statement to the FBI in 2024 regarding Packer's holidays in the Sunshine State. She expressed her conviction that his criminal tendencies would have followed him abroad. You don't cease being a serial rapist and sexual offender simply because you are on holiday. Your habits accompany you. In fact, one might feel more relaxed about indulging in one's vices when away, she reasoned. The prospect of him being in Florida, surrounded by many children and young people, is inherently terrifying. Furthermore, she highlighted his known tendency to frequent adult establishments, noting that court proceedings revealed his involvement with sex clubs and his history of pushing boundaries even with those who were already open-minded. Given the sheer number of rapes for which he has been convicted, and the reasonable assumption that there are many more potential victims who have not yet come forward, Magdalene considers it highly probable that he would have targeted individuals in the United States, specifically in Florida. Magdalene herself was indecently assaulted by Packer at 14 and subsequently raped by him at 15 in 1990 at a property in Glasgow's Garrowhill area. She publicly renounced her right to anonymity two years ago to share her experiences with the Scottish Parliament's Justice Committee regarding her complaint process against the police. Reports have previously indicated that Packer frequented Florida during the winter months, including visits to popular theme parks like Walt Disney World. The FBI agent Magdalene spoke with was reportedly very polite, and she thoroughly explained the situation, detailing the events from beginning to end. The agent meticulously recorded information about the police involved and details of the court case, which was ongoing at the time of her contact. Magdalene also claims that she was informed by the police that inquiries had been conducted in Spain. She stated that she does not know the specifics, nor the identity of the individual involved, but that there was a reason for the police to travel to Spain to question people. Magdalene strongly believes that Police Scotland has a duty to share any information they possess about Packer's activities with US authorities, questioning the nature of the alliance between the UK and America and whether Scotland owes a duty of care to the United States. She is also planning to engage a private investigator to delve deeper into Packer's Florida trips once she uncovers more details about the specific locations he frequented. I really want to do that, she stated. I just need to find out that little bit of information so that if anyone has any information, they can tell me exactly where he used to go in Florida. Magdalene is confident that Packer, who was a sign erector by trade, would have been easily identifiable by other potential victims. She described him as not being particularly clean and smelling strongly of cigarettes. He was small, described as looking like a Neanderthal, and was very stocky with an extremely wide neck, indicating significant strength. She believes he was highly distinctive, and his accent would have also stood out. She questioned why police have not shared available photographs with the US authorities, given their potential to aid in identification. Magdalene, who has since become a successful renewable energy consultant, is convinced that Packer has more victims closer to home and potentially in other countries due to his frequent travel in a white van, which he used for his work. She highlighted his access to various communities and his ability to secure contracts, even working in schools with children with disabilities and adults with learning difficulties, which gave him considerable access to vulnerable individuals. Magdalene, now in her early 50s, is certain that she was not Packer's first victim and suspects that there were others who were even younger than her. She estimates that Packer's total number of victims could potentially run into the hundreds. He is psychopathic; one must understand that. There is no human element to him. I absolutely do not believe I was the first, she asserted. The first time he attempted to attack me, he already knew what he was doing. I swear, he had been offending long before he even targeted me. She also mentioned that many people in her social circle were approached by him when they were younger, including virtually any young female who was not fully protected or was without parental supervision. She reiterates that she was not the first and believes many people never came forward, questioning how many hundreds it might truly be. Emma Caldwell, one of Packer's known victims, was among seven women involved in prostitution who were murdered between 1991 and 2005 while working in Glasgow. Her body was discovered in Limefield Woods near Biggar in Lanarkshire in May 2005, after she had been reported missing. Magdalene shared these details in the latest episode of the Clyde1 podcast Beware Book, which focuses on the seven murders





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