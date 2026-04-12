Paddington The Musical and Stars Shine at the 2026 Olivier Awards

The 2026 Olivier Awards saw Paddington The Musical dominate with seven wins, while Rachel Zegler and Rosamund Pike also took home awards. The ceremony celebrated the best of British theatre, with a focus on kindness, empathy, and innovative storytelling.

The 2026 Olivier Awards , held at London's Royal Albert Hall, saw a triumphant evening for Rachel Zegler and Rosamund Pike , but it was Paddington The Musical that truly stole the show, dominating the awards ceremony with a remarkable seven wins. Zegler, celebrated for her portrayal of Eva Perón in Evita, secured the Best Actress In A Musical award, while Pike took home the Best Actress prize for her role in Inter Alia.

However, Paddington The Musical, based on Michael Bond's beloved books and the popular films, emerged as the clear victor, sweeping the board across multiple categories, including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, and various supporting role awards. This success underscored the enduring appeal of Paddington, the marmalade-loving bear from Peru, brought to life through a sophisticated puppet and captivating storytelling. The musical, currently playing at the Savoy Theatre in London, features music composed by McFly's Tom Fletcher and a book penned by Jessica Swale. The creators emphasized the musical's message of kindness and empathy, resonating deeply with audiences and critics alike, highlighting theatre's ability to celebrate narratives beyond our own experiences. During the acceptance speech for best new musical, Fletcher praised the production for celebrating kindness, and said it felt so special to be a part of it.\The accolades for Paddington The Musical spanned various creative and performance categories, further cementing its status as a theatrical sensation. The production team also took home awards for Best Costume Design, Best Set Design, and the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director, showcasing the collaborative brilliance behind the show's success. Eliza Lumley, a producer, acknowledged Karen Jankel, the daughter of the author, in her speech, crediting Bond for crafting a character that emphasizes kindness and empathy. Zegler, visibly emotional upon receiving her award, expressed gratitude to London for its warm welcome and reflected on the honour of performing in Evita. She triumphed over fellow nominees Jenna Russell, Jane Krakowski, Katie Brayben, Danielle Fiamanya and Georgina Onuorah. In her acceptance speech, Zegler called the award a 'tremendous honour' and thanked London for 'making me feel so welcome here', adding: 'This is really, really quite amazing. Thank you so much, everybody in this room. 'It was the honour of a lifetime, singing to the people on Argyll Street eight times a week.' The evening also provided a platform for actors to express their personal journeys and appreciation for the art form. Pike, reflecting on her win for Inter Alia, celebrated live performance and theatre as her 'first love' and 'homecoming,' marking her return to the stage after a significant absence. Pike, who is best known for her screen roles including Die Another Day and Gone Girl, called her theatrical return a 'huge, exhilarating risk'.\The ceremony also recognized outstanding performances in supporting roles and other noteworthy contributions to the theatrical landscape. Julie Hesmondhalgh, formerly of Coronation Street, won Best Actress In A Supporting Role for her work in Punch. Paapa Essiedu secured Best Actor In A Supporting Role for his performance in All My Sons. Furthermore, the innovative portrayal of Paddington Bear, shared by James Hameed and Arti Shah, was acknowledged with a Best Actor award, highlighting the unique collaborative effort involved in bringing the character to life. These wins underscored the diverse talent and creativity present within the industry, recognizing both established stars and emerging talents. James Hameed and Arti Shah shared Best Actor for their joint role as Paddington Bear. They were presented the trophy by fellow West End stars Matt Willis and Vanessa Williams. Hesmondhalgh shared her experience of the challenges in preparing for the role by saying: 'This is by far the most nerve-wracking performance I will make in the next few weeks. 'It is one thing to stand on stage and do 100 minutes of somebody else's beautifully written words. It is quite another thing to be relying on my own words'. Pike spoke of the risk in returning to the stage, saying: 'I haven't done any theatre for 14 years. It was a huge risk, an exhilarating risk, to come back and be invited by the National Theatre - the home of so much great, wonderful work - to do this special play.' The awards ceremony celebrated the vibrancy and resilience of the theatrical community, reinforcing its vital role in cultural expression and its ability to captivate audiences with stories of kindness, empathy, and innovation





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