Paddy Mayne Archive Struggles for Public Access Due to Funding and Accreditation Hurdles

The Blair 'Paddy' Mayne archive, showcasing the life of the SAS founder, faces challenges in opening to the public due to funding constraints and the need for museum accreditation. Despite the historical significance of the collection, major renovations are required, creating a 'chicken and egg' situation with government funding eligibility.

The Blair 'Paddy' Mayne archive, a collection of belongings of the Special Air Service ( SAS ) founder, faces significant challenges in opening to the public. Housed in a warehouse in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, the archive, managed by the War Years Remembered charity, requires major renovations to meet the standards for museum accreditation. This accreditation is crucial for accessing government funding, creating a 'chicken and egg' situation that hinders the charity's efforts.

The Department for Communities (DfC) and the Northern Ireland Museums Council (NIMC) have advised the charity on accreditation, but the lack of funds for renovations remains a major obstacle. This impasse prevents the archive from being properly conserved and accessible to the public, impacting tourism and educational opportunities.\The archive itself is a treasure trove of historical artifacts, including Mayne's SAS uniform, medals, wartime trunk, and a journal from a post-war expedition to Antarctica. The collection highlights Mayne's multifaceted life beyond his military achievements, showcasing his background as a solicitor, sportsman, and his family's service. The archive's contents offer a comprehensive look at Mayne's life and the history of the SAS, encompassing his early rugby days, the British Lions tour, and personal family items. The charity has struggled to secure funding to address essential renovation needs, creating a complex situation. The volunteers are not equipped to fund a building's upkeep and are feeling disheartened due to a perceived lack of appreciation for their dedication and time.\Local authorities and officials recognize the significance of the collection. North Down MP Alex Easton has written to the Northern Ireland Secretary, urging support for the archive. The NIMC emphasizes the importance of accreditation for proper collection management and adherence to sector standards. However, the current funding structure favors accredited museums, creating a barrier for War Years Remembered. The DfC and NIMC officials met with the charity to provide advice. Accreditation provides confidence that a museum's collections are being appropriately managed and adhere to industry standards. NIMC's director Heather McGuicken indicated that grant funding is limited and exclusively available to accredited museums. The community expressed interest from a tourist perspective. The collection helps to tell the story of the Polish, American and Gibraltarian refugees who were in the area during the war. Making the archive accessible is important to the public





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Paddy Mayne SAS Archive Museum Accreditation Funding War Years Remembered

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